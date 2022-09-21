Woodward-Granger football dominates, XC star continues to rise

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

One could say this homecoming was a success for Woodward-Granger. (Note: Events covered Sept. 13-19.)

Football (2-2)

The Hawks couldn't have asked for a much better end to homecoming week, as they laid down a 50-6 win over Eagle Grove (1-3) to snap a two-game losing streak.

After two weeks dominated by the aerial attack, the Hawks were able to share the wealth on the ground with just about anyone with two legs Friday night.

Dylan McCaulley led the charge with 10 carries for 191 yards and two scores as the Hawks rushed for a season-high 275 yards at nine yards per carry spread among 10 players with at least one carry. CJ Peterson and Oliver Potter each scored thanks to those extra looks made possible with more relaxed play calling in the second half after holding a 30-6 lead at the break.

Carter Moran certainly had a hand in that score as he launched 156 yards and a score while completing 16-of-22 passes. Adding touchdown on the ground, he’s now scored multiple times in all four games this season. Moran’s touchdown landed in the hands of Dane Polich, his second of the season.

While the offense talked plenty, the defense did its job silencing the Eagles to just one long 74-yard touchdown run. Aside from that play, the Eagles ran for just 105 yards on 37 carries. With an almost non-existent passing game, the Hawks’ shutout was no surprise.

That now brings Woodward into South Hamilton (3-1) for their homecoming game, looking to build upon a 58-0 win over Belmond-Klemme last Friday. The previous game, Hamilton lost 41-6, showing the pendulum swings both ways with this team. Watch out for their platoon on the ground that features five players to rush for over 100 yards this year.

Volleyball (3-11)

After a 3-1 loss to West Central Valley (7-8), the Hawks ran into more troubles in a four-match sweep at the Ballard Invite on Saturday.

Through Sept. 19, the Hawks are tied for 7th place in the West Central Activities Conference with a 1-2 league record. They are also just one of four WCAC teams with an overall record below .500 thus far.

On a per set basis, Bella McDivitt ranks second in the conference with an average of four digs, marking herself as one of WG’s most consistent contributors in her senior season.

Cross Country

Monday’s race in Adel proved to be an important race for the Hawks, giving freshman star Eva Fleshner a chance to branch out even more than she had through the first month of the season.

Flanked by a Class 3A medalist from ADM along with at least three more 3A state qualifiers, and Van Meter’s potential state champion, Fleshner was the second among that elite group to finish.

At 19 minutes 38 seconds, Fleshner was almost a half minute ahead of Van Meter’s Clare Kelly, putting her right at the top of the WCAC standings. And that’s still not her best time of the year, having ran 18:43 a week ago. But with a second place finish among such a strong slate, her stock is only rising.

Huddled together in the middle of the field, the Hawks had Danika Leuenberger (25:44, 30th), Chloe Creger (25:46, 31st), Libby Grell (26:26, 35th), Adysen Churchill (26:45) all pushing each other to help the team grab an overall fourth place finish.

The route proved to also slow down the boys’ times by about a minute, as Dillon Limoges crossed through first at 19:44 for 21st place, just over a minute from his time last week in Colfax. He was flanked by Cael Leighton at 19:53 for 25th place in one of his better runs of the year.