Perry finds new swim record, volleyball notches first win

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Bluejays and Jayettes move forward this fall with a couple of improvements on their mind. (Note: Events covered Sept. 6-12.)

Football (0-4)

Looking for wins play-by-play after losing their last two games, the Bluejays fell for the third time in a 68-7 loss to Clarke (3-0).

Marking the end of a two-game scoring drought, the Jays were able to find the end zone in the first quarter, although through some hard-to-replicate means. Juan Hernandez found a crease in one of the Indians’ four first quarter kickoffs, taking it 98 yards for his second touchdown of the season. Both his scores have been over 50 yards, showcasing his boom ability. After suffering a minor injury, he was sidelined as a precaution. Egan Leber took over running back duties with 11 carries for 22 yards. Fullback Keegan Snyder added 17 yards on six touches.

But Hernandez’ score alone wasn’t enough to turn the tide, as Clarke’s offense carved up the field the rest of the way with the exception of three plays, as Jesus Gonzalez, Gavin Hegstrom and Eric Lagos all recorded sacks for the Perry defense.

That brings the Bluejays into a prime game with Des Moines Hoover (1-2) which after fears that the Huskies may not field a team won last week 35-33 against Sioux City West (2-2). Last year, the Huskies won 14-9 against Perry in a game that was decided in the final quarter. After primarily keeping the game on the ground against the Bluejays in that win, this year’s roster is almost entirely new and has so far been more willing to drop back in the pocket. But with two running backs averaging six yards per carry, are a potential threat on the ground against the Bluejays.

Volleyball (1-8)

After flirting with a win in six matches at their season-opening tournament, the Jayettes got into the proper column at their home tournament on Sept. 8.

Like last season, Perry hosted the trio of Des Moines East (1-8), Earlham (7-4) and Nodaway Valley (5-8). And helping set a trend, the Jayettes fell to both the two latter while defeating East- a 2-1 win over the Scarlets after winning a 15-13 tiebreak. Perry’s match with Earlham also ended with a tiebreak, but fell in the Cardinals’ favor.

With the Jayette roster still acclimating to new rotations and overall chemistry, the wealth was well-spread with new leaders. Against East, Charity Parnell led the team with two blocks while Addison Huntington a high of 12 digs. Gaby Orellana’s 10 assists were also a team-best, a role that had mostly been occupied by Taylor Atwell.

Against Nodaway Valley, it was Madison Stika that emerged as a playmaker with six digs, plays that have typically fallen in Ashley Cerna’s court.

Swimming

The Jayettes splashed Algona out of the pool for the second time this year, with a score of 84-69 on Tuesday night after winning nine of 11 events.

Emily Dowd was the lone swimmer to make a personal best, dropping her 500 yard freestyle time to 6:37.72 for an improvement of 4.32 seconds for third place. She shed four seconds off her time in the previous meet as well, marking eight seconds of progress in just one week’s time.

On Sept. 6 against Boone and Algona, Quin Mahler-Moreno broke her own school record by a second with a new best time of 2:00.24 in the 200 freestyle. Zoe Hibbert took two seconds off her 200 medley time at 2:36.30 and Maddie McDevitt narrowed the gap with her sister Sophia in the 100 breaststroke with a new best time of 1:22.18.

Cross Country

Perry’s legs got some rest with just one race this week, running at Winterset on Sept. 6.

As a team, both the Bluejays and Jayettes landed in last place in their brackets with teams like Ballard and Van Meter hogging up top solo slots.

Julie Maylum and Amy Daiz ran side-by-side for 50th place with a time of 26 minutes 35 seconds as the girls’ team leaders.

Yonas Andemichael remains at the top of the boys’ call sheet at 18:53 which was fourth-best among underclassmen running in Winterset.

Perry found even more hope in its youth with Lily Myers placing fifth in the middle school bracket. With a 6:58 one-mile pace, she would have been among the top 10 high schoolers in a combined race.