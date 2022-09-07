Woodward football edged out by ACGC, Fleshner makes big XC splash

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Hawks had another week marking some improvement on all fields and courts this week. (Note: Events covered Aug. 31 - Sept. 6)

Football (1-1)

Coming off a season-opening win, the Hawks landed in the loss column against ACGC (1-1) down 34-30 on Friday night. While it’s a mark against Woodward, it’s still significant progress compared to last season’s team that lost 62-6 to the Chargers. By virtually every metric except the final score, Friday was a win in comparison to a year ago.

Tasked with the bulk of the work both on the ground and through the air, Carter Moran had a fine day at the office. He threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns while completing 16-of-28 passes. Additionally, he made use of his agility, leading the team with 81 yards and a score on nine rushes. The rest of the team accounted for 16 yards on the ground on nine carries. Moran’s touchdowns went to Max Dalton, Dylan McCaulley and Brody Nardini who led the team with 109 receiving yards.

As a sophomore against the Chargers, Moran completed under 50 percent of his passes and Woodward’s leading rusher gained just 26 yards. The Hawks’ defense found similar improvement.

After allowing over 400 yards to the run-exclusive offense last year that gained nearly 10 yards per carry against the Hawks, the Chargers were brought down a few sizes. They accounted for 365 yards but only averaged 6.6 yards, unable to put the game as far out of reach and were playing catchup in the third quarter after trailing the Hawks 14-8 at halftime.

That tightened defense was led by Oliver Potter who had 13 tackles and nine solo stops. Kolby Fogarty and Brock Tiernan both had fumble recoveries that helped swing momentum that was absent before.

Woodward’s next game comes Friday night at Interstate 35 (0-2) who the Hawks beat twice last season.

Volleyball (3-5)

Taking on a giant slate Sept. 1 at ADM, the Hawks walked out of the gym with a 1-4 record. Their saving grace came in the form of a 2-0 win over Atlantic (6-11). While hardly the juggernaut, shutting out a Class 3A team is a feather in Woodward’s cap.

That was followed up by a 3-1 win over Ogden on Tuesday. After losing the first set 25-15, W-G bounced back with three consecutive sets by seven or more points.

With Anna Weaver having one of her best nights, setting up 14 assists, Audrey Simmons put the Bulldogs in their place with 10 kills.

Weaver was also responsible for five of the team’s 13 aces. While that’s the team’s best mark of the season so far, Woodward’s overall serve efficiency sat at just 80 percent. That’s five points below their season average, leaving plenty of upward potential moving forward to use in tandem with the rest of Tuesday’s highlights.

Cross Country

After the boys team won and the girls placing further down the ranks in the season-opener, momentum flipped Sept. 1 in Madrid.

Thanks to five top 12 finishes, the Hawk girls grabbed first prize by edging out Ogden and Madrid. While all five scoring times were among the top times of the day, Eva Fleshner’s time was in another tier.

Running a time of 19:43, Woodward’s star freshman has officially entered the conversation of state qualification after improving on her season debut by two full minutes. With that time, Fleshner would have placed among the top 20 at last year’s state final.

After her, a kettle of Hawks finished together in places 9-11: Libby Grell (24:01), Danika Leuenberger (24:31), and Jaidyn Achenbach (24:35).

Woodward’s boys combined for a fourth place finish with Carsten Wright (18:48) as the team leader. He took off nearly two minutes from his debut time but was the seventh overall finisher, showing a big jump in competition that kept the Hawks’ overall status down.