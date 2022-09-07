Perry cross country gets a boost, volleyball makes debut

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Bluejays and Jayettes look for some more progress in the next week after getting some tough looks. (Note: Events covered Aug. 31 - Sept. 5)

Volleyball (0-6)

After getting some more practice time before starting their season, Perry made its debut with a six game slate at South Central Calhoun’s tournament on Saturday. Last season, the Jayettes finished 0-4 on the same road trip. With the two extra games this trip, Perry held a 0-6 mark which head coach Kate Whelchel said has the team still coaching mentality to fix the mistakes that they can control.

“This weekend was definitely eye opening for us. It allowed us to see some things that we need to continue to work on,” Whelchel said, noting consistency in the back row and blocking.

Looking at the team’s outcomes, all six matches ended in 2-0 losses. With a majority being lost by double digits, Whelchel pointed to the 21-19 loss in the first set to conference rival South Hamilton (8-10) as a promising moment. That’s where the Jayettes were able to sustain some rallies. In the two sets against the Hawks, Taylor Atwell had six assists and Gaby Orellena had five. The two also lead the team over the course of the tournament, having equally emerged as the top facilitators, with the bulk of shots going to Ashley Cerna who leads the team with 16 kills.

With the team’s first tournament of the season looking nearly identical to the start of last season, the Jayettes look to change direction at Thursday’s six team gathering. Last year, the team finished 1-2 at its home invitational.

“We want the girls to go out on the court, play hard, and have fun,” Whelchel said. “I am really excited to see how we come out on Thursday at our home tournament!”

Football (0-3)

The odds stayed in favor of Greene County (2-0) on Friday night in Perry, running away with a 61-0 win to mark the Rams’ fourth straight shutout win over the Bluejays.

After scoring just 10 points in the first quarter, Greene County’s attack only ramped up with each passing minute by scoring at least two touchdowns in each of the next three quarters thanks to an offense that averaged over 10 yards per play while the defense held the Jays to minimal gains.*

That brings Perry into another hostile situation on Friday to take on Clarke (2-0). Through two games, the Indians have won by a combined 128-0. Rotating the depth chart to stay fresh, 10 players have scored a touchdown for Clarke. Last year, the Indians won 54-0 against Perry.

*Individual stats for Perry were not compiled at the time of writing.

Cross Country

Perry flirted with top rankings at the Sept. 1 meet in Madrid where the boys were just one placement point away from second place. That was largely accomplished by having three top-12 placements.

Yonas Andemichael led the pack for fourth place at 18 minutes 31 seconds. Freshman Thad Stewart debuted at 19:17 and Julien Guzman hit a time of 19:28. Ogden was the only other school that had a trio of top-12 finishers.

Without enough participants, the girls team did not qualify for team placement but Julie Maylum (23:49) finished eighth overall by taking a full minute off her season-opener. The previous team leader, Taryn Nehring, was not available to run.

Swimming

Taking on two metro schools on Sept. 1, the Jayettes won 64-27 against Des Moines North and 64-21 over Des Moines Hoover at a triangular meet even with the team trying out some new relay combinations and individual events.

After a star effort in the season-opener, Lilly Riley continued her momentum with two new personal records and first place finishes in the 50 and 500 yard freestyle events. At 27.77 seconds, she shaved .54 seconds off the shorter event, and took 2.68 off her long distance time at 6:04.51. Emily Dowd also PR’d in the 500-yarder, clocking 6:43.20 for second place.

Swimming the 200 freestyle for the first time in her high school career, Zoe Hibbert placed first with a time of 2:13.41. Quin Mahler-Moreno and Sophia McDevitt each placed first in two events.