Perry swimming boasts new records, football looks forward

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Bluejays and Jayettes had just a couple of events to start the school year. (Note: Events covered Aug. 25-30)

Football (0-2)

After making some headway in Week 0, the Bluejays met a bulldozer in Ogden (1-0), losing 41-0* last Friday.

The Bulldogs powered their way through almost any circumstance, averaging over 24 yards per pass and over eight yards per carry, making for some quick scores with almost every drive by a junior-dominated roster.

Perry’s chance to rebound comes Friday hosting Greene County (1-0) which is coming off a 20-14 win over ACGC. Last year, the Rams won soundly 63-0 over the Jays. This year, they look to be heavily dependent on dual-threat quarterback Gabe Ebersole that led the team in passing and rushing in Week 1.

*Individual and team stats were not compiled at the time of writing

Swimming

Perry went 1-1 to start their head-to-head season, beginning with an 88-55 win over Algona on Aug. 25, and a 115-53 loss to Indianola on Tuesday.

Across the two meets, the Jayettes set six new personal best times:

Lilly Riley - 2:19.37 (200 freestyle, Aug. 30); 28.31 seconds (50 free, Aug. 25)

Emily Dowd - 1:07.15 (100 free, Aug. 30); 2:26.23 (200 free, Aug. 25)

Zoe Hibbert - 26.97 seconds (50 free, Aug. 25); 1:00.17 (100 free, Aug. 25)

While they didn’t set new records yet, Sophia McDevitt and Quin Mahler-Moreno also made waves. McDevitt took first place on Tuesday in the 200 individual medley (2:28.09) while Moreno placed first in both the 500 free (5:21.88) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.57). They also combined forces with Riley along with Jenna Nelson for a first place mark (4:06.66) for a season-best time in the 400 free relay.

Volleyball (0-0)

The Jayettes’ season begins Saturday with a tournament at South Central Calhoun. Last year’s team went 0-4 at the same event.

Cross Country

Perry’s runners came out to the tune of a eighth place finish of 10 teams for the girls team, and the boys eighth of 11 teams at the Aug. 25 meet at Southeast Valley.

Taryn Nehring took charge for the girls, placing 18th overall with a time of 23 minutes 19 seconds. That’s a good starting point to where she stood in her first freshman race where she finished 24:44. A fellow sophomore, Julie Maylum was next in line for the Jayettes at 24:51, falling just below her starting pace in 2021.

On the boys’ side, Yonas Andemichael’s 18th place finish was Perry’s highest point at 19:19, more than a minute shaved from his freshman debut and on par with his brother Fithawi’s times as a junior last year (he was not able to participate in East Sac).