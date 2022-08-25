Woodward-Granger cross country starts hot, football renews rivalry

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Hawks are officially back in action and have their eyes on some big milestones this year. (Note: Events covered Aug. 22-23)

Cross Country

The Hawks kicked off the year with a couple of crowns Monday at Jester Park.

Making a big splash, freshman Eva Fleshner cruised to first place in her first-ever high school race. At 21 minutes 44.6 seconds, the next-closest finish of the 36 girl entrants was two and a half minutes behind her. Libby Grell, Woodward’s top runner from last year, finished with a time of 27:05.3. While it’s behind her pace that she set last year at the same race, it was enough to take sixth place. Another freshman, Chloe Crager was in at 27:47.9 for 10th place.

With four, West Marshall was the only other school with multiple top-10 times. As a team, Woodward took second place. Saydel was the only other school that had enough runners to place as a team, but Baxter, CAM, and Clarke all participated as well.

For the boys, the Hawks claimed the second and third fastest times with Carsten Wright (20:44.0) and Dillon Limoges (20:45.7) to help propel their crew to gold. Freshman Cael Leighton (22:16.1) was also in the top ranks, placing eighth overall.

Volleyball (1-0)

Kicking off the rivalry week with Madrid, the Hawks won a nail-biter 3-2 game in the Tigers’ gym.

After winning the first set 26-24, the Hawks lost the next two rounds but found their rhythm again with a 25-18 win to force the tiebreaker. Magically, Woodward won 15-3. That’s now five straight tiebreakers the Hawks have won since last season, of which, none were decided by more than five points.

The third place team with an 8-2 record in the WCAC but an 11-21 overall finish, the Hawks have some major absences to address this year. Arguably the heart of the team for the past three years, libero Darby Nixon is being replaced by Bella McDivitt who hopes to parlay her success from the softball season to the court.

Another missing pair of key players from last year are middle hitters Brayden Ashman and Ashley Gerken. And a fourth senior Samantha Volz is also gone, making the Hawks’ roster nearly unrecognizable, especially compared to the rest of the conference.

On the positive, the Hawks bring back consistency and talent on the outside with Grace Deputy and Jada Tague who each had over a hundred kills last year. Deputy was also a menace on defense, logging 32 blocks.

Football

After a scrimmage with Ogden, the Hawks host Madrid for the “Battle for the Bridge” on Friday with a new motivator on the way: An official trophy.

Provided by Dalton Construction of Madrid, the winner of Friday’s game will take home a replica of the High Trestle Trail Bridge’s iconic winding passageway.

In the past five games, the Hawks have a 5-0 record against the Tigers and hold a 213-41 scoring advantage. Before that, Madrid had a four season streak over Woodward.