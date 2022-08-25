Perry volleyball preview: Jayettes start new era

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The volleyball team’s welcome to the Heart of Iowa may not have been as warm as other Perry programs last year as the Jayettes went 0-7 in conference play to take last place. But considering 2021 also saw the team lose four multi-year starters, it may have just been bad timing.

Now the team heads back to work with another wrinkle, a new head coach after John Fulton stepped down. And in his place, assistant coach Katelyn Whelchel is at the head now on top of her new duties as Perry’s activities director.

So while there’s a change at the very top of the coaching staff, Whelchel brings just as much experience and relationships with this year's team.

“So we see a lot of these same pieces that are coming back and which is great because a lot of these kids are now at the point where they have gotten that varsity level experience are beginning to find that confidence in those positions that they're playing," Whelchel said. "And, and you can kind of see some of those things starting to connect for them. They're kind of meshing together as a group and and they work really well together. We're really excited about this year.”

Shorted

If high school teams were on the stock market, investors might be tempted to “short” the Jayettes who despite having some expectations to improve form last year, are also vertically disadvantaged.

“What we've really tried to work on a lot is controlling what we can control,” Whelchel said of the concern of the team’s height. “Because we're kind of small in the terms of the volleyball world, we've really focused on a trying to develop better blocks. So girls that end up in the front row, we have girls that can be strong in the middle and on the right side, and we really tried to think about who we can put in those positions to give us the best, not only offense but the best defense that we can do.”

With the loss of Peyton Tunink, Jayna Kenney and Kimberly Castillo, the only player listed over 5-foot-7 is Callie Steva.

Whelchel said that leaves Perry looking to “cover a lot of ground and being aggressive” rather than pure genetics on the front line. At 5-foot-6, Ashley Cerna answered the call last year as the second-leading outside hitter with 145 kills. Kathryn West will also get some of the team’s looks up top after ranking third on the team with 101 kills as a junior.

While at 5-foot-1, Addison Huntington isn’t adding any height to the equation, the junior libero has that aggressiveness that Whelchel is looking for in the backcourt. As a sophomore, Huntington stepped into an expanded role and was second on the team with 252 digs. At her side, senior Taylor Atwell now enters her third year seeing varsity action. She leads the team with a 91.2 percent serve efficiency from last season.

Multi-Tasking

Ever since Whelchel was announced as former activities director Scott Pierce’s successor, a cloud has hung over the volleyball team considering its new coach would be stretched thinner with an even more demanding job on top of her increased duties for the team.

After a wild first week on the job and wrangling 40 volleyball players on the roster, Whelchel said she feels that everything has started to smooth out heading into September.