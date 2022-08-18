Woodward-Granger football preview: Hawks aim for consistency

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Hawks hardly missed a beat last year in the first season under head coach Cory Crnkovich, finishing with a 6-4 overall record. That marked five straight winning seasons for Woodward-Granger. But it's been 10 seasons since the program's last win beyond the second round of the postseason. Is this the year the Hawks turn into a serious contender again?

Last Season

Turning into an offense that threw twice as much as it did during the end of the previous era, the Hawks averaged 22 points per game. That may be a bit surprising considering the high-flying theatrics provided by quarterback Carter Moran whose 1549 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air were the most by a W-G quarterback in over a decade, leading to big wins like a 45-8 performance over Belmond-Klemme, or a 33-0 win to start the season against Madrid. But for all those big margins, the wheels came off late in the season.

After starting the year with a 5-1 record, the Hawks would lose the final two games of the regular season, win their postseason opener 7-0 and wrap the year with a 42-0 loss to Van Meter. In those final four games of the year, the Hawks averaged just 6.8 points per game compared to the 32.5 points in the first six games.

That left a big challenge for this year's team to keep the momentum from start to finish regardless of the opponent. According to the ranking power index, the Hawks lost by a combined 145-19 to teams ranked inside the state's top 100 teams. Teams outside the top 100 lost to Woodward by 209-77 thanks to three shutouts from the Hawks defense. Quite the disparity. But with top programs like ACGC and South Central Calhoun still on the schedule this year, it's a good point of emphasis to see how much the team has grown this year.

This Season

This season marks the first time that the Hawks have had the chance to use the same quarterback for two years in a row since 2018. But any year-over-year improvement was limited considering the run game was three times more important to that team.

Things look even better this year through the air, as the receiving corps is fully intact. Leading receiver Dane Polich comes back after a year hauling in 650 yards and eight touchdowns on 38 receptions (17.1 yard average) and Brody Nardini added another 47 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns. Nardini added another five "catches" and 69 yards to his total though on defense, leading the team in interceptions.

In the backfield, senior Dustin Harney provided some big boosts, rushing for 788 yards and seven touchdowns. But his score total was outperformed by Carter Moran's ability to roll out and take advantage of Crnkovich's spread-out play designs that allowed him to score nine touchdowns. That type of dual threat could continue to play a big role this year.

Behind Harney, though, Dylan McCaulley was better on a per-carry basis. He ran for 209 yards on 37 carries, for a 5.6 yard average compared to Harney's 5.0 average.

With an offensive line that has had a year to take in the new system, the Hawks look to make some more headway up front led by Kolby Fogarty at guard. He was also a menace on defense where he led the team with four sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Dane Polich was also a disruptor at linebacker, grabbing 10 tackles behind the line.

Week One

After taking on Ogden for a scrimmage on Friday, the Hawks line up with Madrid to officially kick off the season.

Since 2017 the Hawks have won five straight over the Tigers and only once have surrounded over 10 points. Now with the Tigers losing both their starting quarterback and running back, the Tigers enter a new era, one that may be challenging to start going up against the experience the Hawks are bringing straight out of the gate.