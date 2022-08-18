Perry football preview: Rebuild continues for Bluejays

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

With a Week 0 game against Panorama to kickoff the year, the Bluejays hope to show early progress in head coach Bryce Pierce's system for the third season. But with a new slate of players on this year's roster after some heavy senior-turnover from 2021, the team will be going through more learning experiences together.

Setting Expectations

It's no secret that times have been tough on Dewey Field which hasn't seen a Bluejays win since 2018. That's four straight years without a Perry win. So while other area teams may be talking about winning district titles or qualifying for postseason play, the Bluejays are playing against themselves, seeing how they can improve with each day and do the things that high school athletics build in students beyond the field.

"I'm going to talk about winning and losing less this year," Pierce told the Perry Chief. "We really honed in on that day-to-day and week-to-week improvement. Where do we see improvement from our technique? Our team camaraderie? We're doing a little bit of sprint work with kids and are we going to start seeing those times get faster?"

He added that while it's always the "ultimate goal" to win, the conversation isn't on winning district titles or anything so hyper-focused on larger results. It's what the team wants, and maybe that can still happen, just ask the winless-to-undefeated 1980 Perry team. But those seasons come around once in a generation. Is this the time?

Impact Players

Pierce is candid in his assessment of the team compared to last, noting that once the team got into district play, none of this year's junior class took to the field thanks to a roster of 17 total seniors — about half the team's total depth.

Of the key players that return, senior running back Juan Hernandez hopes to play a bigger role as he returns from a broken leg suffered in the middle of the season. He ran for 28 yards on 12 carries last year. While modest numbers, that was a big improvement over the negative yards on 22 carries he suffered in 2020. The big question remains on if the offensive line closer resembles 2020 or 2021.

One change from last year's offensive line, at least, is the absence of Keegan Snyder who had been an anchor at guard. He's made the move to fullback this year. And those watching this year's scrimmage, saw his potential to not only burst for some gains but help pave lanes with a running start.

"He runs physical and finishes falling forward with the pile. He goes out and makes some nice kick-out blocks. Kind of a glorified lineman," Pierce said in his praise.

Pierce also praised the growth of quarterback Caden Heck. As a junior, Heck threw for 307 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions while completing 31 of 79 passes.

"He's made a number of improvements from where he was a year ago. His footwork is better. His timing on some of the routes is a lot better. Just the efficiency and velocity is quicker," Pierce said, hoping to get balls into receivers like Holden Smith (14 receptions, 142 yards) and Gavin Hegstrom (6 receptions, 46 yards, 1 touchdown) quicker. Pierce also noted Hegstrom's growth on defense and looks to have fully recovered from a shoulder injury that plagued him last year as a junior.