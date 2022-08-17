Woodward-Granger cross country brings in load of new legs

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Last season started off on a hot trail for the Hawks, with the boys team winning the very first meet of the season, and the girls taking third place. But that evening in Jester Park proved to be the peak.

Now the Hawks are an even greater wild card heading into the 2022 season as there are 11 seniors that are absent from this year’s roster. That opens up the opportunity for a giant class of newcomers to make their mark and hopefully recharge the team for the next three years.

New Kids on the Block

“Losing 11 seniors in a single season are tough shoes to fill,” head coach Dave Smeltzer said though he is excited for the new chapter that it could bring. “We’ll be looking to our upperclassmen to fill some tough shoes! We got very talented freshman boys and girls coming up this season that will be competing for varsity spots.”

Joining the roster this year is a list of three boys (Alex Younts, Cael Leighton, Eli Taylor) and seven girls (Chloe Creger, Dakota Van Beek, Danika Leuenberger, Eva Fleshner, Jaidyn Achenbach, Rylee Woodard, Talia Wright) with possible additions to come.

Returning Legs

While the jury’s still out on the impact the young crew will have, the Hawks still have a handful of contributors that hope to raise the bar this year.

For the boys, Carsten Wright, Dillon Limoges, Healey Hill, Aiden Topolovacih, Sterling Parkinson and Granto Polito return. Of those only one ended the season with a lower time than the opening run at Jester. Half of them improved by more than a minute. And also keep in mind progress made during track season.

Wright posted a time of 11 minutes 13.58 seconds. That would pace him around 18 minutes for a 5K run. Last year, his final cross country time was 20:50. Should he continue improving that pace, compared to last year’s state qualifiers, he is looking at a top 25 time. But with Limoges and Hill both finishing above throughout races last season, a perfect world sees their trajectory move up alongside Wright.

The bigger question mark lies within the girls roster where only three runners return: Libby Grell, Madisyn Mann and Marissa Trees. Of that trio, Grell provides the largest contributions, routinely placing in the top 20 throughout her sophomore campaign.

She began the season with a second place time of 24:14.2. At the state qualifiers, she brought her time down to 23:00.7.

Early Start

Per usual, the Hawks are getting an early start to the season. Smeltzer has once again arranged the team to see the first real-live competition of the year, kicking off the 2022 campaign on Monday, Aug. 22 at Jester Park with Baxter, Clarke, Coon Rapids Bayard, Saydel and West Marshall.