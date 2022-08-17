Perry swim preview: Third trip to state in sights

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

After getting into the state meet in 2020 with one Jayette, Perry found even more success in 2021 after qualifying for multiple relay and solo events. Now without the anchor that started the team’s momentum two years ago, Perry looks to see if it can keep up the pace with a third straight trip to Marshalltown and continue rewriting the team's history book.

Overall last season, the Jayettes qualified six total events at the state level. Sophia McDevitt, Quin Mahler-Moreno, Jaylene Karolus and Lilly Riley were all part of the school record-breaking teams in the 200 medley and 400 yard freestyle relay teams. Karolus is the lone absentee from this year’s roster, leaving the team with Moreno as the only solo state qualifier.

As a freshman last year, Moreno was a pure phenom for the Jayettes. Not only did she compete in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke at the state meet, she also broke her own school records in both events that she had set earlier in the season- a rare talent that thrives in both long and short distance events.

McDevitt also returns, bringing back even more record-breaking talent. As a freshman in 2020, McDevitt was on a mission etching her name in the record books in the 500 freestyle style event. Though short-lived thanks to Moreno’s performance last year, McDevitt has shown her value time and again all the same being able to go into multiple events along with her reliability in relays. She’ll be joined by her freshman sister Madeline McDevitt, the team’s lone newcomer this year.

Though most of the nine-girl team remains the same, head coach Jean Dowd said she’s excited to see the new relay combinations they can find, along with the solo events that may stretch their roster into new directions this year. And there’s plenty of confidence floating around, as Perry added the Ames Invite to the schedule this year where they may be better exposed to the competition that is competing for those coveted state meet slots.

Perry kicks off its season Aug. 25 at the McCreary Center against Algona.