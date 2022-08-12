Perry softball, baseball players earn postseason honors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Softball

Lydia Olejniczak* - 1st Team INF

(.434 average, 3 HR, 19 RBI)

Beyond ranking in the top-five in virtually every batting category within the conference, Perry’s junior shortstop was also named to the Class 4A first-team all-state roster thanks to her career season. Her .506 season batting average ranked sixth overall in the class. She also scored a total of 36 runs, a mark of about one run per at-bat, making her one of the most efficient leadoff hitters around.

Maci Tunink - 2nd Team P

(6-6 record, 42 K’s, 1.51 WHIP)

Only two other pitchers in the Heart of Iowa gave more consistency than Tunink who ranked third with six conference wins. Allowing 1.51 batters on base per inning, Tunink’s WHIP and strikeout totals ranked fourth while her 4.44 ERA slotted her sixth among qualified pitchers.

Macy Killmer* - 2nd Team INF

(.294 average, 13 RBI, 7 steals)

Killmer found herself as a man driver for Olejniczak’s run count. With 13 RBI in conference play, she ranked ninth overall. Outside of conference action, Killmer’s biggest game was a four RBI night in a 14-7 win over Boone.

Karagyn Whelchel - 2nd Team OF

(.407 average, 13 RBI, 24 total bases)

Whelchel came in to provide immediate impact as an eighth-grader with stats more comparable to an upperclassmen. She ranked ninth among all players with a .407 batting average.

Taylor Atwell* - Honorable Mention

(.292 average, 11 runs, 1 HR)

Atwell had a couple of clutch plays this year, but none more than her home run against South Hamilton that proved to be an edge in a 7-6 win for the Jayettes. Her 11 total runs ranked 14th in the conference.

Emmalee Bell - Honorable Mention

(.227 average, 12 RBI, 16 total bases)

Bell showed she could have one of the most crucial bats in the next couple of seasons. She ranked just outside of the top 10 in the conference in RBI. But her two home run game against Baxter was proof that she’s capable of far more.

Kathryn West*

*Note: Player selected to academic all-conference team. Awarded to juniors and seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or above.

Baseball

Carter Iben - 2nd Team P

In five conference starts and seven appearances, Iben ranked 14th in the Heart of Iowa with 18 strikeouts and ranked 14th with a 3.00 ERA and 1.48 WHIP.

Kain Killmer - Honorable Mention

Killmer was the team’s leading hitter among conference competition, getting on-base safely 10 times, highlighted by two doubles.

Owen Myers - Honorable Mention

Myers wasn’t far behind Killmer, logging eight hits in 14 Heart of Iowa games. That ranked third among freshmen.

Bryce Anliker*

Caden Heck*

Gavin Hegstrom*

*Note: Player selected to academic all-conference team. Awarded to juniors and seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or above.