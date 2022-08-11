Perry Booster Club to unveil new Bluejay mascot during Friday's Fall Kickoff

A new Bluejay mascot will be unveiled during the Fall Kickoff on Friday at Dewey Field.

While Mindy Baxter isn’t sure how old the current mascot costume is, she said it was time to replace it as there have been issues with ventilation along with normal wear and tear.

“So when Gary (Iles) brought up doing the Bluejay, no one even thought anything of it,” said Baxter, president of the Perry Booster Club.

Iles, a fellow booster club member, then started looking at mascot businesses before the club approved the design from BAM! Mascots in Canada. He added that the new mascot will match the Perry Community School District’s recently updated Bluejay logo.

Perry Police and Fire Departments will help escort the new Bluejay mascot during the Perry Activities and Booster Club Fall Kickoff.

The festivities will start with the PHS Volleyball Blue and White Scrimmage at 4 p.m. in the high school gym. The Dewey Field gates open at 5 p.m. and high school fall activities participants will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The Perry Booster Club will reveal the new Bluejay mascot at 5:50 p.m., followed by the PHS Football Intrasquad Scrimmage at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a sports drink to support Bluejay and Jayette activities.

Baxter said that the Fall Kickoff will also help launch the booster club’s year. The club will have new apparel for sale through the Jay’s Nest from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Community members can get a sneak peek of the new apparel and accessory items by following the Perry Booster Club Facebook page.

Baxter said the booster club will also host a membership drive on Friday. Everyone within the school district will be receiving a mailer with more information on how to join the booster club. Community members can also fill out a membership form during the Fall Kickoff.

“Apparel and membership are our two biggest fundraisers throughout the year, which helps us do things like the Bluejay and all of the other projects we’ve done in the past couple of years,” Baxter said.

Within the last year, the booster club updated the visitor bleachers at the baseball and softball fields as well as updated and relocated the record boards in the high school.

The club will now turn its attention to unveiling the Bluejay during the Fall Kickoff.

“I’m so excited about it,” Baxter said. “Between the fire and the police, that’s going to create excitement. No matter the age, people need to come out because it’s going to be exciting for everyone.”

The Fall Kickoff is also an opportunity for community members to show their school spirit.

“Everybody can come out to check out the new Bluejay and get some excitement going with the school and the fall sports,” Iles said.