Denny Bull wins ninth annual Memorial Golf Tournament

COURTESY OF MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Special to the Chief

Denny Bull won the Memorial Golf Tournament Championship on Sunday, July 10 at the Perry Golf and Country Club. Bull, a former State Amateur Champion, set a new tournament record of 101 with an opening 18 holes in four under 68, followed by a 3 under 33 on the final nine holes.

Although he won by five strokes over runner-up John Putbrese (106) and 3rd place finisher Noah Wilkening (106), it was close at the end of the first 18 holes. Wilkening also shot a 68 to tie Bull after 18 holes, but Bull performed beautifully in tough, windy conditions to pull away from the field. Gionni Chiodo finished 4th with a 107, so all four place winners played 27 holes in under the par of 108. Randy "Doc" McCaulley won the senior division championship with a one over par 73.

The honoree for this year's tournament was long-time Perry teacher and coach Larry Dunphy. All four of his sons played in the tournament and his daughter attended the tournament as well. A record number of golfers (93) played in the 2022 Memorial Tournament, with 63 battling for the open championship and 30 going for the senior championship.

OPEN DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1st - Denny Bull 68, 33

2nd - 2nd John Putbrese 72, 34

3rd - Noah Wilkening 68, 38

4th - Giannia Chiodo 71, 36

FIRST FLIGHT

Kolby Chup - 76

Kolby Gilroy - 76

Brian White - 76

Mike Dunphy - 77

SECOND FLIGHT

Brad Little - 83

Kevin Wicks - 83

Evan Kiefer - 84

THIRD FLIGHT

Darren Marasco - 93

Nick Speck - 96

Nick McKnight - 96

SENIOR DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1st - Randy McCaulley 73

2nd - Jon Brown 73

3rd - Larry Hodges 74

4th - Andre DeLong 77

FIRST FLIGHT

Brian Morland - 83

Dave Tillinghast - 83

Terry Blackburn - 84

Jeff Crawford - 87