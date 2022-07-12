Denny Bull wins ninth annual Memorial Golf Tournament
Denny Bull won the Memorial Golf Tournament Championship on Sunday, July 10 at the Perry Golf and Country Club. Bull, a former State Amateur Champion, set a new tournament record of 101 with an opening 18 holes in four under 68, followed by a 3 under 33 on the final nine holes.
Although he won by five strokes over runner-up John Putbrese (106) and 3rd place finisher Noah Wilkening (106), it was close at the end of the first 18 holes. Wilkening also shot a 68 to tie Bull after 18 holes, but Bull performed beautifully in tough, windy conditions to pull away from the field. Gionni Chiodo finished 4th with a 107, so all four place winners played 27 holes in under the par of 108. Randy "Doc" McCaulley won the senior division championship with a one over par 73.
The honoree for this year's tournament was long-time Perry teacher and coach Larry Dunphy. All four of his sons played in the tournament and his daughter attended the tournament as well. A record number of golfers (93) played in the 2022 Memorial Tournament, with 63 battling for the open championship and 30 going for the senior championship.
OPEN DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1st - Denny Bull 68, 33
2nd - 2nd John Putbrese 72, 34
3rd - Noah Wilkening 68, 38
4th - Giannia Chiodo 71, 36
FIRST FLIGHT
Kolby Chup - 76
Kolby Gilroy - 76
Brian White - 76
Mike Dunphy - 77
SECOND FLIGHT
Brad Little - 83
Kevin Wicks - 83
Evan Kiefer - 84
THIRD FLIGHT
Darren Marasco - 93
Nick Speck - 96
Nick McKnight - 96
SENIOR DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1st - Randy McCaulley 73
2nd - Jon Brown 73
3rd - Larry Hodges 74
4th - Andre DeLong 77
FIRST FLIGHT
Brian Morland - 83
Dave Tillinghast - 83
Terry Blackburn - 84
Jeff Crawford - 87