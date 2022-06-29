Woodward-Granger baseball wins two straight, softball erupts

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

For the first time this season, both the baseball and softball teams won back-to-back games. (Note: Games covered June 21-27)

Softball (6-16)

These are the games that dreams are made of. A 10-9 win over Panorama (1-20), 12-5 win over Ogden (8-20) and 14-4 win over Pocahontas Area (10-18).

The first two came back-to-back on June 21 and 22, helping lift the Hawks out of the running for that last spot in the West Central Activities Conference standings. It’s the program’s first time scoring 10 or more runs in back-to-back matchups since 2020.

Against Panorama, it took three runs in the sixth inning to get the final edge over of the Panthers. Earning a name for herself, eighth grader Riley McCaulley was a vital piece with her team-high three hits and four RBI. Two other Hawks that will walk the high school hallway this fall, Andrea Nardini hit the team’s third triple of the year and scored twice, while Jaidyn Achenbach had a two hit, two run performance.

After those young guns puts on a show, the following night belonged to the team’s most experienced player. Chloe Houge put in work for three total hits, two doubles, three runs and three RBI for arguably her top performance so far in her senior season. A junior, Allie Moore also showed out, getting on base all four plate appearances with two hits and two walks, producing two runs in the process.

Baseball (6-13)

The momentum was hard to slow down, leading all the way to nine straight losses for the Hawks. There were some close calls along the way, like the one-run losses to Madrid and Panorama. But that streak came to an end against West Central Valley. And by every account, that was nearly parlayed into a winning streak this week as the Hawks went 2-2 in their latest stretch of games.

After trailing 6-0 against Des Moines Christian (23-8) on the road on June 21, the Hawks put up five runs in a single inning to lose by just one run to the conference’s second place roster. The following night, it was another single run difference against the fourth place squad- a 3-2 loss to Ogden (17-9). Not only was it the team’s second single run loss in a row, it was taken to extra innings.

While its momentum was short-lived, Brody Nardini injected the team with a big boost with a leadoff home run to get things started.

After that pair of close losses, Woodward flipped the script with a 3-2 win over South Tama (4-21) led by a defense that refused to break. Despite the visiting Trojans earning 10 hits for 14 total bases on top of two walks, the Hawks managed to hold their guests to just two earned runs.

With Tama similarly locked in, it was once again Nardini that gave that final edge for the Hawks with a three hit, two run performance. Landon Chambers scored the only other run of the evening.

And on Monday, the Hawks shook the monkey off their back with a 7-0 revenge win over Ogden. After losing by just one run to the Bulldogs earlier in the week, it was a welcomed sight, earning the team’s first back-to-back wins of the year. Individual stats were not available after the game.