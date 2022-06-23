Memorial Golf Tournament to honor Larry Dunphy on July 10

COURTESY OF MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Special to the Chief

Each year, the Perry Golf and Country Club honors the memory of a former member who had a significant impact on the club. This year, the ninth annual Memorial Golf Tournament will be played in honor of the late Larry Dunphy. The tournament will be held on Sunday, July 10.

Dunphy had been a teacher and coach in the Waukee and Earlham school districts before moving to Perry in 1969. He taught and coached for Perry High School from 1969-1994. He continued to coach through the 2004-05 school year. Dunphy was the longtime Perry High School boys golf coach and led the Bluejays to the 3A state title in 1983. His final year as a coach was in 2005 and he led this team to the 3A state tournament.

Coach Dunphy was a lifetime Notre Dame fan and a LA Dodgers fan. He was a friend to everyone and enjoyed golfing, fishing and being with friends in his retirement. He cared for and loved his dog who accompanied him when he fished and even sometimes when he golfed. His four sons, Tim, Terry, Mike and Pat will be playing in this year's Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Golf Tournament is open to anyone who would like to play in it on July 10. The Championship flight will play 27 holes, while the senior division and all other flights will play 18 holes. The defending champion is Chris Bruggeman and the defending senior champion is Vince Costello. To enter, call the clubhouse at (515) 465-3852.