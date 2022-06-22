Woodward-Granger softball walks off Panorama, baseball searches for wins

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

This past week had a number of moments for the yearbook, but consistency continues to evade the Hawks. (Note: Games covered June 14-20)

Softball (3-13)

Following the team blowing the roof off with a 16-6 win to bring their losing streak to a dead end, the Hawks came through with an extra innings win over Panorama (1-11) with a 9-8 win on June 14.

Making her biggest impact of the year, Bella McDivitt came in for a clutch home run that helped her directly contribute to seven of the team's nine runs. She not only drove in four runs, but also crossed home plate four times.

Helping keep up the momentum that McDivitt catalyzed, the Hawks had eight of nine batters record a hit- the highest percentage for the team this season. By comparison, only seven batters had a hit against ACGC.

The Hawks would drop the three following games against conference-leader Van Meter (18-9) and Class 4A top-ranked Saydel (20-0). Fortunes reversed Saturday against Grand View Christian (9-9) with a 7-5 win. While it wasn't another walk-off like the win over Panorama, it was nearly as impressive.

Through the top of the third inning, the Thunder led the Hawks 5-3. The next time up to bat, Woodward added the final four runs of the game.

It was the bottom half of the order that came through in the clutch and drove in six of the team's seven runs. Leaving the biggest mark, freshman pitcher NataLeigh Herron stitched her first home run of the season and drove in three runs. Audrey Simmons drove in a pair of teammates, while Jaidyn Achenbach had the team's other RBI. Somehow, with two hits, Brylee Bice was the lone Hawk to safely put multiple balls in play.

Baseball (3-11)

Winning opportunities continue to evade the Hawks this season as Woodward-Granger dropped three conference games this past week.

On June 14, the Hawks fell 7-6 to Panorama (4-11), and two days later, dropped both games of a doubleheader with Van Meter (25-0). Considering the Bulldogs have bulldozed every team this year, winning by an average of nearly 10 runs per game, the combined losses of 8-4 and 11-1 were actually above par compared to other Van Meter victims.

Stats for all three games were not prepared at the time of writing.