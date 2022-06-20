Perry softball makes more progress, Bluejays' scoring streak continues

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Bluejays and Jayettes have just two weeks left remaining in the regular season, and this week brought opportunities to cross some important milestones with the time left. (Note: Games covered June 14-19)

Baseball (1-13)

After notching the team's first win last week, the Bluejays followed up with two road losses.

On June 15, West Marshall (15-6) powered through for an 11-1 win. A day later, Boone (11-6) extended their win streak to 12 games over their former Raccoon River rival with a 13-3 win over the Jays.

While it's another couple of tallies in the loss column for the Bluejays, this marks a pivotal point in the season, looking at the scoresheet. Dating back to Perry's game against Nevada, the Bluejays have no scored in five straight games. Their previous record was three games in the first week of the season. Last year's longest streak was seven games without a shutout.

Making this scoring streak possible, designated hitter Caden Steva crossed home plate in the second inning against West Marshall after batting 1-of-2 for the night. Against Boone, Steva also drove in leadoff hitter Carter Iben for an RBI. Iben led the team with two hits and produced runs for Geren Kenney and Juan Hernandez.

Softball (9-8)

This time last year, the Jayettes were sitting with a 5-12 record and still searching for a conference win. Now they're staring down a very real possibility at the program's first winning record since 2017. And if the cards fall just right, they could be looking at a second place finish in the Heart of Iowa depending on how Roland-Story (2nd place) and PCM (4th) finish their campaigns relative to Perry in third place as of June 19.

Over the weekend, though, it was all non-conference action at Roland-Story for two days for the Kiwanis Tournament. On Friday, the Jayettes fell to both Gilbert (9-9) and Benton (15-8) but came through on Saturday with wins over Iowa Falls-Alden (3-11) and Boone (7-13).

While Gilbert walked away with an 11-8 win, it wasn't without merit. A win all the same, it took 10 runs in the final two innings for the Tigers to earn the win.

Fortune favored the Jayettes, though, against Iowa Falls where Lydia Olejniczak had a field day scoring four times after getting on-base all four times and stealing two bases. Macy Killmer was good for three RBI while Emmalee Bell batted in another five runs for Perry.

The Jayettes took a play out of Gilbert's book by producing an avalanche for runs against Boone to secure a 14-7 win. Perry scored nine runs in the third inning, putting the game out of pocket thanks to Olejniczak and Killmer each producing totals of six runs. It was also a lesson in defense for the Jayettes, as the Toreadors avoided being struck out all game, putting the onus on Perry's fielders. With just two credited errors, that helped stave off a bigger Boone comeback attempt.