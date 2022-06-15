Woodward-Granger softball gets big lift for first win

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Hawks were able to turn at least some of their fortune around this week. (Note: Games covered June 8-13)

Softball (1-9)

After developing a tough habit of losing the first nine games the season, the Hawks found light Monday and hope to keep tunneling forward after defeating ACGC by a score of 16-6.

Even if the Chargers aren’t having one of their more successful campaigns — starting the year with 10 losses — Woodward’s win is nevertheless a welcomed outcome after running through a rough patch.

But for anyone at the game, it seemed to spell more trouble just like any of the other nine games before Monday, as ACGC put the first two runs on the board. Except, there was some extra firepower for the Hawks who put up seven runs in the second inning to take an 8-2 lead and never looked back.

The list of contributors would take up a whole other page, but at the core, five players scored multiple runs including the three leadoff hitters — Chloe Houge, Andrea Nardini, and Jaidyn Achenbach — each scoring three times. Houge was also responsible for three runs batted in and in the cleanup spot, Bella McDivitt had five RBI for a career-night.

Pitching for the night, NataLeigh Herron picked up the W after pitching six innings with three strikeouts and allowing just two earned runs.

Before the ACGC game, the Hawks lost four games at their home tournament on Saturday.

Baseball (3-8)

Woodward baseball lost both of its doubleheader games against Pleasantville (8-7) and ACGC (6-8) this past week. Stats were not available at the time of writing.