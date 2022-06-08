Woodward-Granger softball, baseball fall to Madrid

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

In a light week of action, the final game of the week put the Hawks in a corner against rival Madrid on top of an already mixed slate of games. (Note: Games covered May 31-June 7)

Baseball (3-5)

The Hawks sent the month of May off with a 10-8 win over West Central Valley (3-6) but have since gone on a three-game skid with a doubleheader against Interstate 35 (7-1), which has been turning heads in the WCAC this year, and on Tuesday lost a tight 2-1 game to Madrid (4-6).

Sticking with the team's win against WCV, Brody Nardini had one of his most memorable games of his career, proving why he's slotted as the team's leadoff hitter. Not only did he bat a perfect 4-for-4, he hit two triples. With an additional hit-by-pitch appearance, he converted five times on base into three runs and also drove in one as well.

While that is one of the crazier stat lines to develop so far this year for any team, his teammates weren't far behind. Nick Rees and Collin Nardini each drove in two runs, and with two hits, Sam Sejnoha was responsible for three RBI. In total, the team's first four batters were directly responsible for driving in eight runs.

On the mound, Collin Nardini collected the win after striking out four batters in two innings, allowing just one earned run. Eighth-grader Brody Worley also made an appearance. While three runs were scored on his watch, his 1.1 innings pitched resulted in four strikeouts.

The story against Madrid put the Hawks in an opposite light. With neither team making much of their swings, the game was tied 1-1 after six innings after Woodward left a runner stranded on third base in the bottom of the sixth. That proved to be a costly situation, as the Tigers found a way to put the final run on the board after Kyle Kruckenberg ran free across home plate just as the Hawks were about to retire the side.

W-G will look to get some redemption in a doubleheader home stand against Pleasantville (6-6) on Thursday. The Hawks have won the past five matchups with the Trojans since 2019, including two by double digits last season.

Softball (0-4)

After a season-opening loss to West Central Valley, the Hawks fell by double digits twice in a doubleheader on Thursday to Interstate 35 (5-3). And to keep the search alive for Woodward's first win of the season, Madrid (2-8) rained on the parade of senior night with a 12-2 win. In the prior 21 games between these two rivals since 2011, neither Woodward or Madrid have won by double digits over each other. However, Madrid has won the last three games against the Hawks.

Looking ahead, the Hawks look to get some more momentum at the plate in hopes to find the win column considering they haven't crossed two runs in a game yet this season. Their first opportunity to correct course comes Thursday night with a doubleheader against Pleasantville (4-8) which has allowed opponents to score three or more runs in 10 games this year. And of that group, seven have scored at least five runs.

Woodward will then host a tournament Friday and Saturday to take on Winterset (9-2), Lewis Central (5-11), Council Bluffs Lincoln (6-6) and Underwood (3-7). With the exception of beating Lewis Central last season, the other three are new faces the Hawks haven't seen in at least three seasons.