Woodward-Granger baseball marks big win over Carroll

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

In the young season, the Hawks have already made a nice mark. After winning the season-opener by nine runs, the schedule was tainted by a loss to Des Moines Christian, but the Hawks bounced back with a 9-2 win over Carroll (0-5) on Friday.

While the Tigers have not been instilling fear in their opponents this year, it still gives the Hawks a W over a Class 3A school for the first time since beating Roland-Story in 2019. To boot, it's Woodward's second win of at least seven runs this season. Last year, it took 18 games to accomplish that feat against two separate teams (W-G defeated Pleasantville by this margin in a doubleheader).

Making that possible, the Hawks came out firing with two runs in the first inning and kept building that lead all the way to 9-0 in the top of the sixth inning before the Tigers found their way around the bases for the first time all game.

Leading the charge, shortstop Brody Nardini led the team going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs batted in. Adding to his stat line, as a pitcher, he struck out seven Tigers in three innings. But it was his brother Collin Nardini that picked up the win, allowing just two runners on base in the first three innings. Like Brody, he also drove in two runs after having a great day at the plate, going 2-of-4 with a double.

Also making an impact in the batter's box, Nick Reese and Bryan Jesse both scored twice and Sam Sejnoha drove in a pair as well.

But more than the team's work at the plate, the Hawks made their speed known, stealing eight bases as a team. A total of six Hawks stole at least one bag, but it was Kaden Seeman's three steals that made the biggest impact. That's tied with three other players for the most by a player in the WCAC this season.

Note: Stats for Woodward's softball games were not available at the time of printing and will be covered in the following week's edition