Perry softball opens season with comeback win, baseball falls to West Marshall

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Jayettes had plenty to write home about in their first game of the season, while the Bluejays look for some solid footing moving into the new week. (Note: Games covered May 23-30)

Softball (1-0)

Scheduled to open the season on May 25 with a doubleheader against South Hamilton, Perry's first game of the season instead came two days later in West Marshall (0-2). And in fantastic fashion, it also turned into the Jayettes' first win of 2022, winning 8-7 in the final inning.

After putting up the first run to get momentum going, Perry was quickly down 3-1 after the Trojans responded in the first inning. Perry would be shut out the next three innings as West Marshall took a 4-1 lead. That was knotted up in the fifth inning, only for the Trojans to once again one-up Perry the very next time up to bat, soon turning a dry game into a slugfest that required two Jayette runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the final advantage.

To get there, Perry found some consistent play in all the right places. Leadoff hitter Lydia Olejniczak may not have had the roaring performance she's become known for, but instead was a silent threat after going 1-for-3 with two walks and a timely RBI.

First baseman Aidan Hood notched two hits including one double, and walked twice to help her score two runs. Taylor Atwell also got on base three times thanks to a career-best three hits, and stole one base for good measure. She also scored twice.

Staying in the family, newcomer Kassidy Atwell stole two bases as a pinch runner for cleanup hitter Callie Steva, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Another new face, Karagyn Whelchel was the team's fourth multi-hit performer, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.

Baseball (0-4)

After a postponed game against South Hamilton two days prior, Perry fell in an 11-0 contest against West Marshall (5-3) on Friday.

While the Bluejays managed to only get one hit via Gavin Hegstrom, second baseman Drake Levan got on base twice after waiting for four balls, and Juan Hernandez took a free base as well. Though that was the limit of the offense's statistical output, damage was mitigated by only striking out five times. The 10 other outs were recorded after getting balls into play.

On the mound, four pitchers faced at least two batters. Carter Iben saw the most action, taking in three innings and allowed one earned run and threw two strikeouts, allowing just two hits and one walk in the process.