Olejniczak takes on state meet, boys soccer moves on to substate final, baseball opens season in style

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Spring season hangs in the balance as the summer teams made their first appearances of the year. (Note: Events covered May 17-24)

Girls Track

Lydia Olejniczak gave the run of her life to get to Des Moines, qualifying for the 400-meter dash to keep Perry's state qualifying streak alive. But she'll have to wait another year to look forward to break her personal record again.

At 1 minute 6.57 seconds, Olejniczak placed 22nd after 14 other runners in the event were able to improve upon their qualifying times. Now Olejniczak's sights are set on her fourth varsity softball season.

Boys Soccer

Wins in the first two playoff games have set the Bluejays up for a giant challenge to advance to the state tournament.

After winning 10-0 against Boone, Perry cleared the obstacle of Storm Lake with a 2-0 win thanks to two second half goals from Abe Ruiz and Tyler Devilbiss, backed up a defense that closed the window on the Tornadoes' chances at shots.

Now all that stands between the Jays from getting to the fifth state tourney in program history is top-ranked Humboldt (16-0). Perry will take on Humboldt at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Humboldt.

Girls Soccer

Perry's soccer season came to a close with a 3-1 loss Friday evening in Boone in the first round of regional action. The Jayettes finished the season with an overall record of 2-15, highlighted by a 1-0 win over longtime rival and new conference-mate Greene County.

Softball

After starting the season with a game Wednesday against South Hamilton, the Jayettes' next action comes Friday against West Marshall.

Baseball

The Bluejays opened their season with a 7-2 loss to Ogden on Thursday. That was followed by a 6-2 loss to Nevada. While it was marked as another L on the scorecard, it was a momentous event as it was part of a series of games played on the historic field in Rippey that underwent renovations last year. Teams had not played at the field since 2012 after being a staple of the community since the 1880s.