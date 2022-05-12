Woodward-Granger track meets with WCAC, girls golf trends up

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Hawks’ spring season schedule is starting to dry up after the latest week of events. (Note: Events covered April 26-May 3)

Boys Track

At Tuesday’s West Central Activities Conference meet, the Hawks took 10th place of the dozen boys teams, scoring 19 points overall.

That effort was led by Dylan Bird who notched third place in the long jump event with a distance of 20-foot-3 ¾, three inches behind his season record. Had he met that personal mark, the standings would have stayed the same. His top distance over 21 feet last year that landed him at the state meet would have taken gold by a couple of inches.

Sticking to the field events, Jack Meusberger registered a shot put throw of 42-foot-4 ½ for fifth place, just an inch away from his career record. A freshman, Chandler Drake placed seventh in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.97 seconds.

Girls Track

Among the 11 team slate, the Hawks placed 11th overall with seven points scored at Tuesday’s conference meet.

The bulk of the points were scored by high-jumper Alaysia McCord who took fourth place with a height of 4-foot-10. Had she tied her personal record of five feet, she would have tied for second place. Panorama’s Jaidyn Sellers reached 5-foot-2.

Kiki Gregory was the other Hawk that netted a solo top-eight finish. Her 29-foot shot put throw placed eighth. Another seven inches to match her personal best would have put her up one more slot.

Girls Golf

Woodward’s girls golf team put in its longest day of work this season, hosting five other teams on Thursday for a full 18 holes. Of the six present teams, the Hawks placed third with 450 strokes. ADM crashed the party with a 406. Ballard placed second at 445.

On an individual basis, the Hawks had two top-eight placements with Lindsay Mescher (106, 6th) and Darby Nixon (108, 8th). ADM was the only other team with multiple solo finishes among the top-eight. Over the course of the season, Nixon’s adjusted nine-hole average projected her at 108 as the team’s leading scorer, while Mescher was projected at 114 strokes.

Additionally, the team won its sixth round as a team this season with a conference win on April 26, taking down both Van Meter and West Central Valley.

Boys Golf

The Hawks came out of the April 26 meet in Madrid with a third place finish to sit right in the middle of the competition. Van Meter cruised to a win with 166 strokes, while West Central Valley was far behind at 222. Woodward sat at 195, sticking around with the home team’s score of 193.

Aside from Nick Bermel who had a five-way tie for second place at 42 strokes, Woodward’s pack stayed together with little variance. Max Behrens (50, 11th); Ben Jesse (51, 12th); and Don David (52, 13th) gave the Hawks three more places inside the top-15.