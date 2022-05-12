Woodward-Granger battling in final events of season

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Hawks’ window of opportunities are getting narrower as the last week approaches. (Note: Events covered May 3-9)

Boys Track

Woodward’s season on the track will come to a conclusion as a team Thursday at the state qualifying meet hosted by PCM. Each event with first and second place finishes will advance to the state meet next week in Des Moines, but another eight at-large qualifiers are decided based on the next best times and distances that did not receive an auto-bid.

For the Hawks, eyes are on Dylan Bird who qualified for the state meet last year in the long jump when he hit a personal record of 21-foot-5 1/4. This year he’s slotted fourth at the qualifying meet with a season-best mark of 20-foot-6 3/4. That is about a foot behind the top two jumpers coming into Thursday. Reaching his mark from last year would put him in strong contention to advance.

Needing some more dominoes to fall along with a big personal record, Dylan McCaulley clocks in 13th overall in the 100-meter dash. At a PR of 11.63 seconds, he’ll need to shave at least half a second to have a chance at an auto-bid. His seed in the 200-meter dash is also 13th. But with Williamsburg having five of the top 12 slots, more room could open to help lower seeds sneak into the competition due to eligibility constraints.

Girls Track

The Hawks’ girls will also be at Thursday’s meet at PCM. Having fallen to last place at the conference meet the previous week, it will take a big leap from all the girls fighting for their final personal records to keep their season alive.

Girls Golf

Following one of the team’s best collective outings of the season at the WCAC meet, the Hawks had another big day on Friday with the team’s seventh win of the season. Against Ogden and Madrid, the Hawks won with a score of 217.

With such a long trail of W’s spread throughout the regular season, the Hawks head into the regional meet Friday with hopes to extend the season at least for a couple of members. Looking at the slate of eight teams, the Hawks have a couple of the best single performances of the year.

McKenna Caroll and Darby Nixon have each shot a season-low of 43, making Woodward the only team with two players to shoot sub-45 on nine holes this year. Those scores rank second-best. However, rank sixth and seventh in terms of average score. That leaves both looking to get closer to their peak form to withstand the competition that will join them on the regional green.

Boys Golf

Woodward’s regular season wrapped with a third place finish at a triangular in Ogden, shooting a 190, one of the team’s better combined outings this year.