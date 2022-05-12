Perry boys soccer gets tough tests, track takes on conference

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

In a precursor to the upcoming postseason, Perry boys soccer was pushed to the limit at Saturday’s tournament in Nevada, leaving with a 1-2 record.

On a strong note, the Bluejays won 4-1 against Regina Catholic (which had winning record before the tournament), netting two goals from Anthony Chavez and two assists from Omar Jaimes.

In the other two games, Perry lost to both Des Moines Hoover (12-2 record) and Nevada (11-5) by a combined 5-0.

Girls Soccer

Coming off a win that snapped a multi-week losing streak, the Jayettes fell 11-0 to Carlisle on May 3.

Boys Golf

Perry’s regular season wrapped over the past week which included the Heart of Iowa Conference meet on May 3. The Bluejays’ score card was topped with Cole Nelson’s name and a score of 103 for 29th place of the 38 conference participants. As a team, Perry took eighth place with a score of 432 in its first-ever HOIC tournament. With scores of 338, Greene County and Nevada tied for first among the eight conference members.

Girls Golf

Stepping into the ring with the rest of the conference on May 4, the Jayettes landed a score of 452 as a team, watching West Marshall take the league crown at 369 strokes. Though the team’s result wasn’t able to land in the winner’s circle, it was an improvement on the Jayettes’ previous 18 rounds by four strokes.

Placing 12th overall, Addison Huntington was the team-leader with a score of 104, closely followed by Bryce Eastman at 108 for 17th place.

Boys Track

Hanging out at the conference meet, Perry took eighth place Thursday in Roland-Story with a total of 29 points. The host Norsemen ran away with 166 points for the HOIC crown.

As has been the case for most of the season, Fitawhi Andemichael was the team’s top contributor, reaching the team’s solo peak of fourth place with a time of 5 minutes 9.32 seconds in the 1,600-meter run to narrowly miss his record. Bryce Anliker was the next contributor to Perry’s score, grabbing sixth place of the 15-man field in the 100-meter dash with PR of 12.21 seconds. He entered the day outside of the top 10 seeds.

Girls Track

In the second-to-last meet of the regular season, the Jayettes placed seventh of the eight HOIC teams at Thursday’s meet at Roland-Story. Perry scored 54 points, placing ahead of Saydel’s eight. Roland-Story was crowned the conference champion with a total of 147.

Contributing a total of 16 points on her own, Jaylene Karolus placed second in both the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs to stay true to her seeding, only trailing Claire Truesdell of Roland.

While those scores were the peak of Perry’s evening in the scorebook, Lydia Olejniczak quickened her strides for personal records in both the 200- and 400-meter dash events to place fifth and sixth, respectively with times of 28.09 seconds and 1 minute 5.98 seconds.