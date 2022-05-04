Perry soccer gets pair of wins, golf continues to impress

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Bluejays and Jayettes had one of their busiest weeks of the year. (Note: Events covered April 29-May 3)

Boys Soccer

After a brief detour from the win column, the Bluejays found themselves another W with a 4-2 advantage on April 26 over Greene County. Not only does that stop the two-game skid that Perry experienced last week, the Jays came out on top over the Rams after losing last year’s 3-2 contest.

But if you left the game early, it’d come as a surprise considering the Rams were once up 3-2 according to the box score. With individual goals coming from Sergio Sanchez, Jon Banuelos, Bryan Rivas and Abe Ruiz, a powder keg went off over the last half of the game to put the Rams away in the corner for the rest of the game.

That brings Perry in good standing with an overall 6-3 record, heading into the final two weeks of regular season action.

Girls Soccer

The Bluejays weren’t the only football club that put an end to a string of L’s. The Jayettes also found themselves on the right side of the scoreboard with a 1-0 win on April 26 over Greene County. That snapped a six-game losing streak and first goal since mid-April. Individual stats were not available.

Girls Track

After a vast majority of the team’s best individual moments were built the previous week, there were high bars set Thursday night in Boone. For the most part, those hoping to set new personal records will have another couple of meets to set them. But there were still a select few that made that immediate impact.

Jaylene Karolus took first place in the 3,000-meter run. And while that may have only been among a group of four runners for the day, 12 minutes 23.84 seconds was nevertheless her best time of the year. The same can be said of Julie Maylum at 13:39.99. Over in the throwers’ corner, Sydney Barkley set her new best at 66-foot-8.

In a trifecta, Lydia Olejniczak placed third in the 100-meter dash (14.17 seconds), 200 (29.14 seconds) and 400 (1:07.24), making her the only girl for the day to place in the top-five in all three events.

Boys Track

Perry’s evening in Boone was undoubtedly highlighted by its distance crew where Oscar Beltrand and Fithawi Andemichael made a lasting impact.

Beltrand left with silver around his neck after setting his new PR in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes 11.97 seconds. Andemichael was good for first in the 3,200, clocking 11:11.41 for his new record that barely broke pace from his second place time of 5:23.21 in the 1,600 event.

Two of the team’s top sprinting talents, Juan Hernandez (25.03 seconds) and Renzo Saenz (25.35 seconds) also set their new personal marks in the 200-meter dash.

Girls Golf

Perry’s girls golfers took in their first full round of the season on Thursday, finishing fourth of six competing teams at the Woodward-Granger golf course, posting a score of 456 strokes. The day’s top score went to a state-contender, ADM (406), followed by Ballard (445) and Woodward (450).

The Jayettes had two girls land in the top-15, Kaylee Wuebker (110) and Addison Huntington (112). Compared to their average performances this season, those were slightly above a typical outing. Wuebker came in boasting a nine-hole average of 58.4 strokes, adjusted to 117 over the course of 18 holes. Huntington’s adjusted average projected her at 113 strokes.