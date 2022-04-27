Woodward-Granger golf, track set dozens of new records

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

This last week was all about personal improvement for the Hawks. (Note: Events covered April 19-24)

Girls Golf

The Hawks seem to just roll through any course this year, as they won both their rounds Thursday and Monday, albeit through entirely different performances.

Hosting a WCAC quad on Thursday, Woodward won with a score of 220 strokes. Four days later in Panorama, the Hawks shot a combined 183 to take first place in another WCAC meeting. That makes five team wins for the green and gold, all coming on different greens.

The latter performance was just about as perfect as they've been all season. The team's top four scores this year — McKenna Carroll (43 strokes), Darby Nixon (43), Rian Jamison (48) and Lindsay Mescher (48) — combine for a total of 182, just one stroke better than Monday's performance.

Boys Golf

Woodward's boys had their best round of the season so far with a 185 at Thursday's conference quad to place second in a tie for their lowest score of the season. Four days later, it was an almost identical result, swinging 189, again for second place with a new trio of WCAC foes on Woodward's turf.

Don David had the team's top result both days, taking third place with 44 strokes on Thursday, and dropped to fourth place with 43 strokes on Monday as Des Moines Christian occupied the top four slots.

Girls Track

W-G's girls pushed themselves to the edge on Thursday in Winterset where almost every participant was able to set new personal records. But overall, the team finished fifth of the five teams present.

100 meter dash - 2 of 2 personal records set

200 - 2 of 2

400 - 1 of 1

100 hurdles - 2 of 2

400h - 1 of 1

Long jump - 2 of 2

High jump - 0 of 1

Shot put - 0 of 3

Discus - 3 of 3

That is some sound improvement that showed the team continues to progress, even if the team standings have favored the Hawks' opponents. In a unique turn, Lauren Rodgers was one of the team's top contributors as she placed using both her stamina and power. With new personal records, she took third place in the discus (84-foot-9) and fourth in the 400 meter hurdles (1 minute 22.82 seconds). She also set her new PR in the 100 hurdles (19.17 seconds).

Boys Track

Right in the middle of the pack, the Hawks finished fourth of seven teams at the April 19 meet at Southeast Valley. Just like the girls, the roster was plastered with new PRs, raising the bar for the last few meets of the week.

100 meter dash - 2 of 2 personal records set

200 - 2 of 2

400 - 2 of 2

800 - 1 of 1

1600 - 0 of 1

3200 - 1 of 1

110 hurdles - 1 of 2

400h - 1 of 2

Long jump - 0 of 1

High jump - 1 of 2

Among all those 11 new personal marks, Brayden Simons provided a spark in the 110 hurdles where he took first place with a new time of 17.60 seconds. In an interesting turn, it was his teammate Blake Tuel that took first in the 400 hurdles with his new PR (1:04.32) despite Simons having the team season record this year. Staying on the track, Dylan McCaulley set his new bests in the 100 dash (11.98 seconds) and 200 dash (23.96 seconds), taking silver in both events.