Perry track makes a number of leaps to highlight week

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Bluejays and Jayettes had one of their busiest weeks of the season with some nice clear skies that have been missing throughout April. (Note: Events covered April 19-25)

Girls Track

Getting out on the track for the first time since April 11, the Jayettes took seventh place at the Thursday invitational in Webster City. While it was a couple of steps behind the rest of the six teams, the team's own season record books were re-written across the board to make it one of their most successful nights of the year:

100 meter - 4 of 6 personal records set

200 - 4 of 4

400 - 3 of 4

800 - 2 of 4

1500 - 1 of 2

3000 - 1 of 1

Discus - 2 of 3

With the rest of the Heart of Iowa members also making strides in their own meets, the overall leaderboard hasn't shaken up too much. But there is at least one exception. With Lydia Olejniczak previously running under 14 seconds two weeks ago in the 100-meter dash, Denise Rivera's new record of 14.00 seconds puts her in the top 10 right alongside Olejniczak. That also ranks second among freshmen, and makes Perry, South Hamilton and West Marshall the only schools with two top-10 times so far this year.

Boys Track

After weeks of cancellations, the Bluejays had a surprisingly packed week with three meets since April 19. Most recently, they took sixth of eight teams at Monday's meet at Des Moines Christian.

Individually, Owen Myers topped the team's scorecard with a third place time in the 400-meter hurdles. His time of 1 minute 2.14 seconds is his new personal best but was a fraction behind his PR of 1:01.69 set four days earlier at Newton. While this is very forward-projecting, that ranks sixth among Class 3A ninth-graders this season. Oscar Beltrand sits in a similar position in the 400-meter dash, as his time of 55.49 seconds set on Thursday in Newton ranks eighth among freshmen.

He was also a key cog in Perry's second place distance medley crew in DMC alongside Renzo Saenz, Juan Hernandez and Fithawi Andemichael. They combined forces for a new season record of 4:05.16.

Girls Golf

The Jayettes had nine days between their last meet — and lowest score of the year — and their second place finish on Thursday in Carroll. With a score of 222, Perry was situated between Carroll (208) and Saydel (225) in the Raccoon River-Heart of Iowa triangular.

As the Tigers held the top four individual finishes led by Erin Winker's 50 strokes, Perry's Addison Huntington and Kaylee Wuebker placed fifth overall, each with a score of 55 on nine holes. But the rest of the team was always in striking distance. Bryce Eastman and Zoey Vail both shot 56 for the day.

Boys Golf

Perry's consistency this year has been up and down. After shooting 251 to start the year, they improved to 223 in the ensuing meet. Over in Boone on Thursday, the Bluejays wrote 246 in their scorecard, only for two days later to improve to 233, with variance swinging between new courses and conditions.

Providing some consistency, Cole Nelson has been the team's core contributor as he holds the lowest season average of 53 strokes and is tied with Caden Heck for a single-match low of 48. Holden Smith has also had shining moments as the team's third man to hit at or below 50, scoring right on that benchmark at Thursday's outing in Winterset.

Girls Soccer

The Jayettes season has been met with roadblocks at every turn. Since winning a 1-0 game on April 11, Perry has lost six straight games including two 10-0 losses in the past week.

Boys Soccer

Perry's four game win streak was snapped after encountering Bondurant-Farrar and Nevada in the past week. On Thursday, the Bluejays fell 4-0 on a road trip to Bondurant which holds an 8-1 record and is a strong hopeful for a state tournament run. Nevada made a Senior Night push on Monday with a 2-1 win. That was at least an improvement from last year's 4-0 loss that Perry experienced to the Cubs.