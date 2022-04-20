Woodward-Granger track makes a couple of improvements

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Woodward's boys found themselves in fourth place among the eight teams Tuesday thanks to a handful of top-two performers.

Garnering the most attention, Brayden Simons cruised to first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.81 seconds, leaving some good clearance ahead of the rest of the pack. That's right in line with his best time of the season, 17.66 seconds which was hand-timed.

Dylan Bird was also near the top of his powers with a long jump of 20-foot-3 for second place, but was a few inches short of his PR. Dylan McCaulley told a similar story with near-records in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. He took second place in the 100 with a time of 12.10 seconds, and clocked 24.33 seconds for third place. Both were fractions away from his top times.

Girls Track

The Hawks girls had their best outing of the season, walking out of Tuesday's meet at Prairie Valley in fifth place as a team while fighting some frigid conditions.

Giving the team its biggest individual boost was freshman Maddie Rogers who took third place in the 400-meter hurdles at 1 minute 24.93 seconds. That was a whole seven seconds faster than her previous record.

Most of of the team's other points came from just that, the team. Of the nine relay teams, seven placed fourth or better. But the team is still looking to get inside the top two slots this season.