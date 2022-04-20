Perry boys soccer on hot streak

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Before a 4-0 loss Tuesday to Bondurant-Farrar, Perry was riding a four game win streak. In the past week, that included a 3-2 win over Winterset, 2-1 against Marshalltown, and a 6-3 rout over Columbus Catholic for the team's biggest performance of the season thus far.

Taking charge, Omar Jaimes scored twice, as did Anthony Chavez. Tyler Gomez and Josef Avina each rounded out the scorecard with one goal each.

Through six games, Chavez holds the team-lead with five goals, followed by Abraham Ruiz's three goals. On the opposite end of the field, Luis Castro has saved 27 shot attempts for an 84 percent save rate as the team's primary goalie for 160 minutes. Daniel Cornelio has allowed just one goal in his 120 minutes.

The Bluejays now stand at 5-1 for one of the team's best starts in years. They'll have to win their next two games to match the 7-1 start that the 2018-19 squad achieved that eventually fell to 10-8 overall.