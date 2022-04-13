Woodward-Granger track competes at late night meet

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger had one event on deck last week, a coed track meet in Panorama that went until 10 p.m. instead of adding another canceled event to the early season like a number of districts opted for on Tuesday, April 5.

Boys Track

Woodward’s boys team saw an uptick in the rankings, scoring 24 points for seventh place overall among the 10 teams. For those keeping track of competition in the conference, that was third of four WCAC teams, as ACGC won by a landslide with 139 points, followed by Ogden (66) and Panorama (21).

Over half of WG’s total production was touched by Dylan McCaulley who was timed at 24.33 seconds for third place in the 200-meter dash. He was joined by CJ Petersen, Cooper Thielen and Nick Rees for fifth place in the 4x200 relay. Later on, the Hawks took third in the distance medley with McCaulley, Thielen, Chandler Drake and Dillon Limoges for third place.

Tacking on additional points, in a last minute substitution with Sawyer Genkinger, McCaulley also put in a time of 12.07 seconds in a photo finish for second place in the 100-meter dash. He still has half a second to catch up with conference-leading contender Austin Kunkle from ACGC.

Girls Track

The April 5 marathon meet was mostly met with chances to look back later in the season to see improvements across the board. The Hawks placed 10th out of 10 teams, scoring two points overall. That was fourth among WCAC teams, behind Madrid (73), Ogden (73) and Panorama (57) which seem to be all on the same relative level so far this year.

Chloe Houge was the Hawks’ lone representative to get on the scoreboard, taking fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute 11.91 seconds.