Woodward-Granger girls golf on hot streak, track still finding footing

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger is off to a great start on the green this year, while success on the track has been more focused on finding individual progress in the past week. (Note: Events covered April 6-12)

Girls Golf

The Hawks have gotten off to a rapid start this season, winning all three of their meets to begin the 2022 campaign.

The team shot a score of 214 at Tuesday’s meet in Perry to tie for first place with the hosting Jayettes in the four-team spread. While not a better score than the 194 that Woodward collected on Monday in Pleasantville, it was a substantial victory in context of the young season as the lowest score a team has shot on Perry’s course through three meets there thus far.

Individually, the whole team has been remarkably consistent. Darby Nixon and Molly Cue led the way with a score of 52, but Lindsay Escher, Rian Jamison and McKenna Carroll were close behind at 55. Karissa Walker also shot a 59. No other team had four girls shoot below 60- all five Hawks did.

Boys Track

Woodward finished in the middle of the pack at Monday’s meet in Carroll, taking seventh place of 11 teams. Overall, they finished with 43 points thanks to a couple of Hawks finding their rhythm.

Thrower Jack Meusburger arguably had his best performance thus far this season, cranking out a second place throw in the discus at 118-foot-1 and sixth place with a 38-foot-9 1/2 shot put throw. With a new discus personal record, he’s on the cusp of a top 50 throw among Class 2A competition.

Also setting a PR, Dylan Bird landed a long jump of 20-foot-6 3/4 for second place. As of April 11, that ranks 16th among 1A opponents.

Finding himself in the top three meet finish once again, Dylan McCaulley’s time of 12.09 seconds took third place in the 100-meter dash and set a new PR. Sticking with that trend of self-improvement, freshman Max Dalton now sits atop the team leaderboard with a time of 2 minutes 28.59 seconds in the 800-meter run. Both McCaulley and Dalton’s times were hand-timed, leaving room to move in either direction.

Girls Track

The Hawks found themselves searching for more improvements for later in the season, taking 12th of 12 teams at Monday’s meet in Carroll. W-G was afforded 1.50 points in total. The team’s peak came right out of the gate as Malaysia McCord placed fifth in the high jump with a height of 4-foot-4. Kiki Gregory was on the verge of scoring as well, taking ninth in the shot put with a distance of 29-foot-2 1/2.