Perry girls golf on fire, track runs at Carroll

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

It was a relatively light week for the Bluejays and Jayettes, but there were some big moments found in the rough. (Note: Events covered April 6-12)

Girls Golf

Perry found itself slotted between North Polk (238) and Saydel (265) with a team finish of 259 strokes at Monday’s meet. While it was a minor slip from the previous performance, it was a testament to how closely the Jayettes are as a group that has proven to have little variance thus far in 2022.

Addison Huntington and Kaylee Wuebker led the team with 63 strokes to tie for fourth place of 14 girls in total. Bryce Eastman followed suit with a score of 64 and Zoey Vail at 69 strokes. That was a swing of just six strokes between the team’s high and low scores. Compare that to Saydel which has an ace in Payton Ballard who won with 51 strokes, but was brought down by two scores in the 70s. North Polk had depth issues, with a low of 54 and high of 64.

Their performance was followed by an even better run on their home course on Tuesday. After previously scoring a 227 in the home opener last week, the Jayettes improved to a score of 214, to tie with Woodward-Granger for first place.

Individually, Eastman had the round of her life, notching a 48 for a 16 stroke improvement on Monday’s performance to take first place. Zoey Vail was right behind at 51 for second place.

Boys Track

The Bluejays were surrounded by a strong group of 10 schools at Monday’s meet in Carroll where they saw a mix of rivals both new (Heart of Iowa) and old (Raccoon River) conferences. Greene County came out on top with 99 points scored. Perry sat in 11th place with a tally of 20 points.

Scoring a good chunk of that total, Fithawi Andemichael was on the verge of a gold finish in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes 5.98 seconds. He was only beat out by a duo from IKM-Manning by under five seconds. Paired with Geren Kenney, Bryce Anliker and Juan Hernandez, Andemichael was also part of the fourth place distance medley team at 4:05.66, just moments behind Woodward-Granger and IKM-Manning.

Knocking on the door of the top eight, Pablo Calderon and Alan Gomez placed 11th in the discus (102-feet-3) and shot put (34-feet-1 3/4), respectively.

Girls Track

Up against a slate of 11 other teams, the Jayettes landed in 11th place with 15 points, seeing former conference-mate Carroll top the leaderboard at 123 points followed by Heart of Iowa rival Roland-Story with 72 points for second place.

Taking points wherever possible, Perry’s highlight of the night came from the 4x800 meter relay team’s third place finish. The group of Jaylene Karolus, Taryn Nehring, Julie Maylum and Mylah Meis crossed the tape at 11:26.60, over a half minute ahead of the next team. As for conference implications, at the very least, they were a minute ahead of Greene County’s team.

Individually, Nehring finished with a time of 2:49.14 for eighth place in the 800, closely trailed by Meis in 11th place at 2:52.84. Karolus’ best mark came in the 1,500 for sixth place at 5:42.01.

Staying in the solo events, Lydia Olejniczak contributed points in two events with a third place time in the 200-meter dash (28.45 seconds) and fifth in the 400 (1:07.86). She was just a single stride away from two places in the latter.