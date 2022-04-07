Perry girls golf starts strong, boys soccer splits weekend series

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

With a number of events canceled due to weather, Perry is starting to slowly get back into a full week of events. (Note: Events covered March 29 - April 4).

Girls Golf

The Jayettes had one of their best debut performances of recent memory at Tuesday’s season and home opener. With a score of 227, Perry was just one stroke behind first place Norwalk. It was a tight draw overall, with Ballard placed third at 228.

Last year’s season-opening score was 256 at Ballard and the home-opener was 238.

On Tuesday, Addison Huntington took control as the solo runner-up with 51 strokes, one behind Ballard’s Aubrey Estrem.

Not far behind were Kaylee Wuebker (56), Zoey Vail (59) and Bryce Eastman (61). Wuebker walked away with the team’s biggest moment, scoring a three on hole two. The average score among the 22 girls was 5.4 on the par-three hole. No other Jayettes scored below a four on any other hole.

Boys Soccer (1-1)

The Bluejays were on the right side of half of Saturday’s home tournament, notching a 3-1 win over Des Moines North but falling 2-0 against Des Moines Hoover.

That’s ultimately a positive look on multiple counts compared to the 2021 season. It took Perry eight games to get its first W last year, and that losing streak included a loss to North at the same tournament, setting a dire tone. Also within that streak last year, the Bluejays failed to score more than twice in a single outing. Right out of the gate, the Jays put three into the net against the Polar Bears.

That was thanks to the leg of junior Anthony Chavez (2) and freshman Tyler Gomez (1). On the opposite end of the field, sophomore goalkeeper Luis Castro saved three shots, as did senior Daniel Cornelio. Both would allow a goal through in the game against Hoover, but did some damage control as well with seven combined saves.

Girls Soccer (0-2)

Perry’s girls pulled the short stick in their early outing, losing to both Des Moines Christian and Atlantic to open the season.

On their home turf against DMC, the Jayettes fell 11-0 and 5-0 in a road trip to Atlantic. Individual stats were not available.

Boys Track

Perry’s first outdoor met saw the Bluejays get their bearings, competing alongside a number of teams such as Madrid, Van Meter and ADM that made noise at last year’s state meet. With that steep competition, the Earlham Early Bird meet on March 29 largely served as a reflecting point for later in the season.

The team’s top individual finish came from Fithawi Andemichael in 3,200-meter run, clocking in at 11 minutes 33.29 seconds for fourth place.

Girls Track

Compared to the boys team at the meet in Earlham, the Jayettes found more individual success both on the track and in the field.

Callie Steva stepped up in the circle where she placed fifth in the shot put with a 29-foot-1 throw. On the track, the team topped out at sixth place, with Lydia Olejniczak taking sixth place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.59 seconds. She also placed ninth in the 100 and eighth in the 400. Jaylene Karolus placed seventh in the 1,500-meter run at 5:41.95.