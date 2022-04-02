PAWS swimmers participate in Midwest Regional Swim Meet

COURTESY OF PERRY AREA WINTER SWIM

Special to the Chief

Some members of the Perry Area Winter Swim team swam at the Midwest Regional Swim Meet at the University of Minnesota on Saturday, March 26.

The PAWS members were among the over 400 swimmers who participated in the one-day meet. The boys swam with a combined team from Denison.

Two first places went to the 15/18 Girls 400 Freestyle Relay and the 9/10 Boys 200 Freestyle Relay teams.

Placing in the top 10 for Perry individually and top four for relays were:

8U Girls

Trinity Stonehocker- 9th place 25 Freestyle; 5th place 50 Freestyle; 9th place 25 Backstroke; 6th place 25 Butterfly and 3rd place 25 Breaststroke.

9/10 Girls

Lillian Lucht- 10th place 100 Backstroke

11/12 Girls

200 Freestyle Relay- 4th place Ellie Hughes, Kilee Hughes, Malia Jacobson and Lauren Riley

13/14 Girls

Illana Baumert- 10th place

15/18 Girls

Jaylene Karolus- 2nd place 50 Freestyle; 3rd place 100 Freestyle; 6th place 500 Freestyle and 2nd place 100 Butterfly

Sophia McDevitt- 3rd Place 200 Breaststroke; 9th place 100 Backstroke; 4th place 100 Butterfly

Sophia McDevitt, Lily Riley, Zoe Hibbert and Jaylene Karolus- 1st place 400 Freestyle Relay; 4th place 200 Medley Relay

8U Boys

Ray Hughes- 6th place 25 Freestyle; 6th place 25 Backstroke; 6th place 25 Breaststroke

Lyle Jacobson- 5th place 25 Backstroke

9/10 Boys

Dysen Deardorff- 5th Place 100 Breaststroke; 10th place 100 Backstroke

Renaud Deardorff- 10th Place 100 Breaststroke; 4th place 500 Freestyle

Dysen Deardorff, Reanaud Deardorff, Collin Malone, Eagan Berndt- 1st place 200 Freestyle Relay

11/12 Boys

Adrian Quijas, Aiden Hibbert, Lyle Jacobson, Andrew Baumert - 4th place 200 Freestyle Relay

15-18 Boys

Ty Thomas- 10th Place 100 Butterfly

Zander Kenyon- 7th Place 200 Freestyle; 6th place 100 Breaststroke; 6th place 50 Freestyle; 3rd place 100 Butterfly; 4th place 200 IM; 8th place 100 freestyle

Sam Ridnour- 10th place 100 Breaststroke

Ty Thomas, Zander Kenyon, Sam Ridnour, Brody Blom- 3rd place 200 Medley Relay; 3rd place 200 Free Relay