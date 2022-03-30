Woodward-Granger track gets early preview

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger’s track season kicked off with a trip Friday, March 25 to the Graceland Open indoor meet. Tuesday’s meet in East Marshall was canceled.

Girls

Missing a number of members from last year’s team that consistently put up points for the Hawks, Woodward finished seventh of eight teams as the search continues among the young roster for the optimal rotations.

While the team’s biggest contributions have previously come from the track, the field showed some signs of promise. Sophomore Malaysia McCord recorded a 4-foot-8 high jump to place fourth. That was four inches behind the top height for the day, a good number to aim for the season.

Another underclassman, Kiki Gregory threw 27-foot-6 1/4 in the shot put, ranked sixth overall and second among freshmen. The potential to continue putting up points in the outdoor season with both shot and discus could pay dividends.

Over on the track, Gregory was also the team’s top sprinter but was overshadowed by the rest of the slate. At 8.94 seconds, she placed 18th overall among 22 times. Chloe Houge placed seventh in the 400 with a time of 1:14.66. At 31.47 seconds, she was also the top finisher for the team in the 200. The rest of the sprint team was grouped together where five Hawks were within nine slots together by 1.5 seconds or less.

Boys

Competing in an abbreviated format with five teams, Woodward placed fourth overall as a team but found a couple of standouts early on in the season after scoring in a majority of events the Hawks were able to compete in.

The team’s biggest contribution came largely via junior sprinter Dylan McCaulley’s legs. After placing second in the 55 meter dash prelims, he finished third overall in the finals with a time of 7.02 seconds. While this event won’t show up in the outdoor season, it serves as a moderate projection for the impending 100 meter event. He found similar success in the 200 dash where he placed sixth at 25.51 seconds. Cooper Thielen was behind by half a second, showing potential for the two to push each other the rest of the season.

A similar relationship appeared in the 400 dash where Chandler Drake (58.52 seconds) and Landon Bogardus (59.52) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.

But the biggest boost to the team’s standings came from a mixture of disciplines, hopefully, to show some longevity in future events. Thielen and McCaulley teamed up with distance runners Chandler Drake and Dillon Limoges to place first as a team in the distance medley at 4 minutes 12.76 seconds, more than 12 seconds ahead of the competition.