Perry Picklers Pickleball Club hosts first tournament

The first tournament for the Perry Picklers Pickleball Club had barely wrapped up when organizer Barb Wolling said club members were already asking about a second tournament.

Two courts were filled with members playing in the club’s first tournament on March 15 in the McCreary Community Building in Perry. A third court stayed busy with club members playing for fun.

Fun is a big part of the Perry Picklers Pickleball Club.

“It’s about playing with friends, having fun, that’s the whole deal. You just have to remember to have fun,” said Alan Taylor, of Paton.

“That’s what it’s all about, just having fun. I couldn’t care less if I win or lose, I just like to get out and play,” John Thieben, of Madrid, added.

While Taylor took home the $40 as the top player during the tournament, he enjoys the more laid-back atmosphere during the club’s regular playing time.

“There’s not so much talking and laughing today because we have the tournament going, but usually it’s more trash-talking,” he said. “We try to banter between things and have a good time, that’s what this is about.”

The Perry Picklers Pickleball Club gathers from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the McCreary Community Building. The club reserves court time and Wolling said they have open play with whoever shows up on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

She started the club three years ago after playing pickleball in Marshalltown.

“After hitting the ball a few times I was like ‘oh, this is so much fun.’ And I thought well I’ll ask John (Anderson) and Becky (Halling) whether we can play,” Wolling said of the Perry Parks and Recreation Department.

The department had a net and some paddles and Wolling started playing pickleball at the rec center as soon as Anderson gave the okay. The club grew from there as Wolling worked to upgrade the equipment.

While a core group plays every Tuesday and Thursday, other players join in from Boone, Panora, Linden, West Des Moines and more. Wolling said new players are always welcome.

“If they don’t know anything about pickleball, we’ll teach them. Come watch and chances are if you come and watch, we’ll put a paddle in your hand and take you aside and we’ll teach you how to play,” Wolling said with a laugh.

Thieben is one of the newer members of the club after he started coming to the McCreary Community Building with his wife.

“We were just walking the gym and one of these guys was like ‘hey, do you play, do you want to come play?’ And I was like no, and here I am, now I’m hooked three weeks later,” Thieben said of the pickleball club.

It didn’t take him long to fall in love with the sport as he has a history of playing racquet sports like tennis. Pickleball, which combines elements from tennis, badminton and racquetball, is played on a badminton-size court with hard paddles and a ball that resembles a wiffle ball.

“Now I’m hooked. I think it’s just the fact that, the age range, it’s like anyone can play. It’s just super fun, not overly competitive,” he said.

Others have been playing since the Perry club started three years ago.

“I love the camaraderie that we have, all of us seem to be really good friends,” said Cheri Scheib, of Perry. “I love to exercise so for me, this is a lot of fun.”

“It’s social and it’s exercise but it’s so much fun that you forget that you’re exercising,” Wolling added. “If you’re smiling and laughing and joking around with people, you forget that you’re getting exercise.”

For more information about the Perry Picklers Pickleball Club, contact Wolling at bjwoll@msn.com or 515-423-2618.