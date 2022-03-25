Pierce transitions roles, Whelchel hired as new Perry activities director

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

After Perry spent four decades under a single activities director, the Bluejays and Jayettes found a successor in Scott Pierce that helped transition the school into a new conference and has overseen sports training programs. Now after two years at the head of the table, Pierce has decided to transition to another role within the district, opening the door for new talent to take the reins.

Just like Pierce was a familiar face that took the role after spending time as the strength and conditioning coordinator, his successor has also been in a public-facing role as an assistant coach. And as a Perry alumna herself, Katelyn Whelchel hopes to make this a smooth transition.

Whelchel, a 2015 Perry graduate, has been an assistant volleyball and softball coach since the 2020-21 school year and was promoted to head volleyball coach after this past season.

After the AD position was opened up in January, Whelchel saw a window of opportunity to expedite her dream of becoming a high school activities director. That plan originally included completing her master’s degree — which she still intends to complete next year — and years within a school system, Whelchel now has the chance to not only fulfill her dream but do so in the same halls she walked as a student.

“I thought this would be five years down the road. I kind of anticipated Scott would be here for awhile like Tom (Lipovac),” Whelchel said. “I probably have to leave the district and pursue somewhere else and then it popped up, and I’m like, ‘I can’t pass on the opportunity if it’s here.’”

Sure enough, after speaking with superintendent Clark Wick about the possibility of applying to see if the district would be open to hiring such a young professional, Whelchel was encouraged to apply. Once she interviewed in late-February, the job was offered soon after.

Now the transition begins. Now that spring break is over, Whelchel is looking to get heavily involved with the next batch of sports and activities to familiarize herself with the job before Pierce hands the office keys to her on July 1.

“My plan is to very present this spring for soccer, track and field and all of that,” Whelchel said. “Obviously this summer with softball and baseball. I’ll be around Scott and I had a very good relationship with him. We have some plans to kind of meet and work together and have him start getting me used to the process.”

In some aspects, the job is already being treated as hers. At the end of March, Whelchel will attend the Iowa activities director convention in place of Pierce, beginning the process of making connections throughout the state and familiarizing herself more with the intricacies of the job after her years of studying and as a mentee.

Considering her relative age and level of experience, Whelchel told the Perry Chief she “truly believes” in her familiarity with the district and community along with her passion are a driving force that make her the right successor for the job.

“I like to think I’m very versed in what activities and activities in the Perry community look like. I’m very immersed in that situation,” Whelchel said. “I understand our needs and where we’re at. I also understand some of the things that we have started to put in place to boost our level of competition and get ourselves back to where we were too not long ago in terms of competing. That’s something I’m very passionate about.”