Perry soccer teams reboot ahead of new seasons

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

While Perry’s transition into the Heart of Iowa has seen major changes for other sports, the effects on the soccer field are a bit more muted. Overall, the schedules remain largely the same with a mix of familiar non-conference opponents as well as former Raccoon River rivals remaining on the slate. Meanwhile, the rosters will go under some extra reconstruction.

Boys

Overall, the Bluejays lose nine players from last year’s team with the most significant effects coming on defense including primary goalkeeper Miguel Sierra. But a good portion of the team’s offensive firepower remains intact.

As a sophomore, Anthony Chavez led the team with 12 goals and a 44 percent shot rate. He was closely trailed by freshman Sergio Sanchez who had a clip of seven goals on 39 percent efficiency and led the team with three assists. That made them the most prolific underclassmen duo in the Raccoon River Conference last season, five goals ahead of Gilbert’s pair of young scorers.

While he wasn’t able to connect on the same amount of shot attempts as Chavez and Sanchez, freshman Omar Jaimes showed ambition to make bigger waves. He was second on the team with 21 shots for two goals. Getting in a few more this season will be a nice bit of development that could help tip the scoreboard in Perry’s favor.

Overall, Perry held a shot-on-goal rate of 34 percent. And with three losses of one goal, any improvement on those empty trips could have moved the needle to improve their postseason seeding after finishing with a 7-10 record in the regular season, with four wins coming in the final five games. Now it’s a matter if that momentum can carry into 2022.

Girls

The Jayettes will have to print off entirely new roster cards compared to the minor changes the Bluejays experience this season. Overall, 10 seniors graduated including a couple cornerstones.

Layna Depping and her team-high 12 goals, and Kailey Crawford’s nine goals are gone. The two accounted for 21 of the team’s 35 goals. And with a chunk of the supporting cast also gone, just 13 goals return with this year’s roster.

That puts sophomore Jennifer Ramos and junior Pauline Galindo in a greater position to make their names known like last year’s leading duo. Ramos leads all returning players with five goals while Galindo contributed four in her sophomore season. Along with being the team’s leading scorer, Ramos led all Jayettes last season with three assists. Jazmin Hernandez was good for three goals in her junior year.

Additionally, the team is in need of a new goalkeeper as Ellie Heeren and her 80 percent save percentage are also removed from the equation.

Roster information provided by Varsity Bound