Woodward-Granger track teams eyeing improvement

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Editor's Note: A previous version was published in Thursday’s print edition that incorrectly stated Mylee Lisle was on this year’s roster. Coming back from spring break, Woodward-Granger girls track head coach Andrew Hopper informed the Perry Chief that Lisle had transferred to Johnston. As a freshman, Lisle qualified for the state meet in two events and was on pace to continue rewriting the school’s record books.

The Hawks are ready to embark on another season on the track. While most of the team returns for both the girls and boys, there are some notable absences they’ll look to overcome.

Their first test of the season comes March 25 at the Graceland University Open.

Girls

With the unexpected and additional loss of Lisle, the damage that the Hawks roster experiences this season spans a host of events.

Hurdles are the only group of events that lose multiple top performers, as both Mollie Frost and Olivia Sus graduated in 2021. Of the two, Frost was the most consistent contributor with the top times in both the 100 and 400 meter hurdles. Meanwhile, Sus was tied for the team lead in the high jump at 4-foot-4. Aside from that, the team looks unscathed.

Over on the track, the sprint team takes a blow with Lisle missing from the solo heats and the relay teams. Additionally, Alex Mehroff will be unavailable due to an injury, leaving the relay team only half intact with Chloe Houge and Georgia Simmons. Finding new pieces to fill those four shoes will be a tall task, especially considering the pace that conference members like Madrid’s state champions have set.

In an email to the Chief, Hopper said he is still excited to see how the junior and senior classes step up this year to help usher in the changes that span across the roster.”

“We will have another young squad this year,” Hopper wrote. “But with the leadership from our upperclassmen and the passion from our underclassmen, I believe we will still be competitive this year."

Boys

Rip it off like a Band-Aid. The Hawks have a couple of big performances that they’re looking to replace in some of the highest-profile events.

That means finding a new leader in the 100-meter dash (Worth Henry - 11.66 seconds), 200 (Christian Husmann - 23.87 seconds) and 400 (Henry - 57.24 seconds). Those two also made up the relay team that placed at the state meet thanks to a miraculous run at the qualifiers that snowballed into a school record.

With that in mind, those leading times could be improved under the right circumstances. A junior, Dylan McCaulley ranked second in both the 100 and 200 dashes. He was a mere .05 seconds behind Henry’s PR and hopes to gain another .18 seconds to catch Husmann’s time in the 200.

Another to keep an eye on to become a team leader, sophomore Cooper Thielen was within a second of the Henry in the 400. But it will be interesting to see if Thielen can avoid the pitfall that hit Henry who actually lost a second between his freshman and senior season. Thielen is also the team’s leading high jumper at 5-foot-2.

And for the jumping the opposite direction, Dylan Bird hopes to make some gains for another qualifying long jump where he maxed out at 21-feet-5 1/4.