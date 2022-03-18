Perry track teams return with top talent

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Just like the other sports this school year, Perry comes into the season with some renewed excitement to get a change of scenery in the Heart of Iowa. And that mostly comes with familiar faces from previous seasons across a number of sports.

Girls

If the Jayettes make a splash this year, it’s going to be from a wide variety of events on the track while the field team continues to develop.

At the top of the list, Lydia Olejniczak comes in as a conference title contender in three events. She was the team leader in the 100-meter dash at 13.59 seconds as a sophomore. Among the HOI’s returning sprinters, that is the fourth-fastest time.

Olejniczak was also the second-fastest Jayette in the 200 and 400, falling just behind Kennedy Tunink who churned out a remarkable couple of races at the end of the season to qualify for the state meet in the 400. At 28.61 seconds and 1:05.49, Olejniczak would place fifth and seventh among last year’s runners. With all of those ahead being freshmen and sophomores last year, though, it will be interesting to see how any of their growth may slow down their times as is typical among younger runners.

The change of scenery looks like it could do Jaylene Karolus some favors among the HOI as well, with her personal records as a junior getting a boost in the conference. Her 1500 and 3000 times put her in second place, sandwiched between two PCM underclassmen.

As the team’s hurdle specialist, Taylor Atwell looks to make a leap. She led the team with times of 17.52 seconds and 1:20.87 in the 100 and 400, respectively. That gives her strong odds in the 100-meter event, placing third among last year’s returning hurdlers.

Boys

Just like the girls, the boys team looks to bring most of the same team back, with some notable exceptions that may ask more Bluejays to help fill out the roster.

Though the girls team looks to make some strides in the Heart of Iowa, the competition looks relatively steep on the boys side of the equation. Among all of the returning times, no one is able to move into the top five, as the conference is dominated by a handful of schools like Nevada and Roland-Story who have multiple top spots in virtually every category.

That said, there’s nothing stopping Perry from hoping to see some improvements against themselves.

Dominic Miller comes in as the team’s reigning sprint champ at 12.63 seconds in the 100-meter dash, while Caden Steva takes control in the 200-meter at 27.40 seconds.

In the distance events, Fithawi Andemichael remains the go-to, presenting the best odds each meet to earn some points. His PR’s last season were 5:04.74 in the mile run, and 11:14.29 in the two-mile.

While most of the team’s top performers return, there is some depth that is absent. The 100- and 400-meter dashes lose two of the top-five times while the 400-meter hurdle group loses its two fastest times, opening the door for new members to make an impact.