Perry Area Winter Swim wraps up season with third place at state meet

COURTESY OF PERRY AREA WINTER SWIM

Special to the Chief

The Perry Area Winter Swim team competed in the state meet for the Greater Iowa Swim League on Saturday, March 12 at the Wellmark YMCA pool in Des Moines. PAWS had 59 swimmers qualify for the state meet.

PAWS, coached by Dana Stein and Weston Lucht, placed third out of 14 teams behind Carroll and Spencer.

PAWS swimmers also broke five GISL records, including Sophia McDevitt in the Women's 200 IM (2:19.84) and the 100 Butterfly - (1:01.88); Jaylene Karolus in the Women's 50 Freestyle (24.49) and the 100 freestyle (55.24); and the Women’s 200 yard Freestyle Relay- Sophia McDevitt, Lily Riley, Zoe Hibbert and Jaylene Karolus- (1:45.47).

High Point Awards were given to Sophia McDevitt and Jaylene Karolus for the 15-18 girls (tie). PAWS “All Stars,” determined by coaches for their work ethic and positive attitude, were given to Harper Peterson and Tucker Carroll. The Volunteer Award went to Angelica Cardenas Diaz.

Other highlights for PAWS swimmers at the state meet include:

First Place Finishes

(15/18 Girls) 200 IM, 100 Back, 100 Butterfly (Sophia McDevitt); 50 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle (Jaylene Karolus); 200 Freestyle- (Lily Riley); 200 Medley Relay- (Sophia McDevitt, Zoe Hibbert, Addison Huntington, Jaylene Karolus); 200 Freestyle Relay- (Sophia McDevitt, Zoe Hibbert, Lily Riley, Jaylene Karolus). (15/18 Men)- 50 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly (Zander Kenyon); (13/14 Boys)- 50 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle (Ty Thomas).

Second Place Finishes

(11/12 Boys) Medley Relay- (Andrew Baumert, Boomer Deardorff, Caden Larsen, Gracen Bingham), (11/12 Girls) Freestyle Relay- (Aleah Karolus, Meredith Arganbright, Rylee Robson, Merenda Gruber); (13/14 Boys) Medley Relay-( Jameson Pfrang, Collin Stringham, Ty Thomas, Diego Diaz Cardenas); (15/18 Boys)- 100 Breaststroke (Samual Ridnour); 100 Freestyle (Zander Kenyon); (13/14 boys) 50 Breaststroke - (Collin Stringham).

Third Place Finishes

(11/12 Girls)Medley Relay- (Rylee Robson, Aleah Karolus, Meredith Arganbright, Meranda Gruber); (11/12 Boys) 200 Free Relay- (Bryan Anderson, Caden Larsen, Adrian Quijas, Andrew Baumert) (13/14 Boys)- 100 Breaststroke (Collin Stringham), 100 Freestyle (Ty Thomas) ; (15/18 Men) 200 Free Relay-(Samual Ridnour, Tucker Carroll, Zander Kenyon, Conner Larsen). (15/18 girls)-100 IM (Zoe Hibbert ). (9/10 Boys)- 100 Breaststroke-(Dysen Deardorff).

Fourth Place Finishes

(9/10 Boys) 100 IM- (Dysen Deardorff); (11/12 Girls) 50 Backstroke (Rylee Robson).

Fifth Place Finishes

(15/18 girls) 50 Freestyle- (Zoe Hibbert); (13/14 Girls) 100 breaststroke-(Illana Baumert).

Sixth Place Finishes

(13/14 Boys)- 50 Freestyle (Collin Stringham); (9/10 Boys) -100 IM- Renaud Deardorff; (11/12 Girls)- 50 Butterfly- Meranda Gruber; (15/18 Girls)- 100 Breaststroke- (Addison Huntington); (15/18 Girls)- 50 Breaststroke- (Zoe Hibbert).