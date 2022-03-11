Perry Picklers Pickleball Club to host tournament on March 15

COURTESY OF PERRY PICKLERS PICKLEBALL CLUB

The Perry Picklers Pickleball Club will host a Crazy Eight Fun Pickleball Tournament from 9 a.m. until finished on Tuesday, March 15 at the McCreary Community Building gym. People from the area are invited to come watch and cheer on their favorite contestants. The tournament roster is full, but a third court will be open for adult players to give the game a try. Free breakfast pizza will be available for anyone coming to play or watch. To make the game more competitive, each tournament player will contribute $5 to “the pot,” with the ultimate winner earning “the pot” when play is complete. In the unlikely event there is a tie, the pickleball club will hold a playoff to determine the winner. Please come and share the fun!

How the tournament will run

Each of the eight players will play with and against every other player in a series of doubles games to a standard 11 point game (switching court sides after 6 points are scored). The points earned per game will be assigned to each player, 11 points to the winning players and the opposing points to the other players. Individual points will accumulate throughout the seven games. In order to win, it will be important to not only play well, but also play well with a number of other partners. Standings will be posted to track where each player stands in the tournament. Please come watch and cheer on the players!

For more information, contact Barb Wolling at 515-423-2618.