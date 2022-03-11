A look back at the Woodward-Granger wrestling season

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger’s winter season has officially come and gone. While the Hawks prep for the spring season, it’s time to look back on one last team before looking ahead.

Rebuilding year

After losing a handful of sectional finalists and state qualifiers, Woodward asked a number of newcomers to step into the rotation. While that change may look drastic both at meets this season and on the final stat sheet, it also provides a basis to reflect on down the line. Here are a few key stats that the Hawks are surely looking to boost back up.

In the 2020-21 season, the Hawks won 62 percent of matches. That dropped to 52 percent this season. On that note though, the Hawks were more likely to end via a pin — win or lose. In total, 60 percent of Woodward’s wins were by way of a a fall, but 66 percent of their opponents’ wins followed the same path. Last year, 54 percent of wins and 72 percent of losses were pinfalls. While Woodward’s overall record suffered, there certainly was a lot less variance.

Furthering that narrative, the swings in matches were also muted considering the team’s six tech falls wins compared to 14 last season. And last year’s squad was 4-0-1 in sudden victories, while this year’s sole overtime bout went to the opponent’s score.

Improvements

While the team’s overall status took a minor hit, a number of individuals came through to show improvements with another year under the belts. Alex Saxton was certainly at the top of that list.

Last season, he came through with a solid 30-19 record. This year, he bumped up to a 36-10 record, and he did so in dominant fashion. Of his 36 wins, 23 were registered by pins. He held a 17-16 record in matchups decided with three taps in his previous campaign.

On that note, Dustin Harney proved to be one of the toughest Hawks to wrangle this season despite missing out on another state appearance. Last year he went 21-0 in matchups decided by a pin. He went 14-0 in his senior campaign. Not once did he lose flat on his back.

Those two were already at the top of Woodward’s results last season. So Kolby Fogarty’s turnaround in 2021-22 was wildly impressive. He went from a 14-21 season to a 29-15 campaign, earning the third-most wins on the team.