A look back at Perry's wrestling season

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry’s winter season has officially come and gone. While the Bluejays prep for the spring season, it’s time to look back on one last team before looking ahead.

Reboot

When state medalist Kaleb Olejniczak graduated, Perry was well-positioned to make a return trip to the state tournament with Cole Nelson, who made an appearance as a freshman. He’d return twice more including this year. And he turns the same page as Olejniczak did, but now the question remains who will take that torch like he did to become the roster’s guide.

While he may just be a middleweight, his shoes leave a major hole to fill.

With a team-high 36 wins — among the top marks in the entire state — Nelson was also the team’s clear leader on the scoreboard with a total of 299 match points despite jumping up multiple weight classes to 138 pounds. That was 99 more than Tanner Burgin’s final tally, and more than the next three Bluejays. It was also well-within the range he set last season scoring 322 points at 120 pounds.

Biggest moments

Overall, Perry finished with a 282-379 record as a team, a 43 percent win rate including JV and girls events. That largely saw the Bluejays win a couple of duals but without any real consistency.

However, their win rate was much larger against Heart of Iowa Conference opponents. Not only did Perry get wins over the likes of PCM, South Hamilton, Saydel and Nevada on an individual basis, Perry also fared well at the conference tournament.

With a 23-17 win record, Perry’s weekend with the HOIC was arguably the team’s best showcase of the season. Considering both basketball teams’ improvements this season as well, it’s certainly looking like a worthwhile transition thus far for Perry, immediately seeing thriving results.

A new team

While there’s still plenty of details to be discussed, the Bluejays will now be joined by more regular appearances from their Jayette counterparts with the official addition of girls wrestling under the IGHSAU after the board voted unanimously in January to become a sanctioned sport. The Perry School Board also approved a girls wrestling program and the creation of a girls wrestling coach position during the March 7 board meeting.

This year, the Jayettes had nine girls participate in the state wrestling tournament. That roster is one of the more sizable compared to similar schools like Boone (7) and Ballard (3), putting Perry on a good trajectory considering the levels of participation even before its official recognition by the state’s governing sports association.