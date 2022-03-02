A look back at the Woodward-Granger boys basketball season

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

This season can be chalked up as some more growing pains for Woodward-Granger. A 1-21 overall record and 1-15 finish within the conference is a far-cry away from the program that was playing in the state tournament just a couple seasons ago.

But that’s just the nature of high school sports, the high and low cycle, and it’s all about context. Very few schools defy the laws of gravity. What goes up, almost always goes down. Now it’s about the journey going back up.

Newton’s apple

Part of the cycle of teams reaching a big peak like Woodward did in 2019-20 is having a class of dominant seniors. Remove them, and it’s a whole new team. That class accounted for virtually 100 percent of the team’s production en route to the Wells Fargo Arena, and played together since elementary school.

Woodward’s a special breed though. The replacements in 2020-21 that took over for that tournament team was also another group of seniors, a group that took scout team reps in practice against that dominant crew for years. Of the combined 112 games started among these replacements, only 26 were non-seniors: Brody Nardini (20 starts) and Carter Moran (6). That resulted in a 9-14 season.

This season saw the brunt of that roster turnover: Virtually two seasons of starters vanished, initiating a whole new roster with fresh legs. And so the cycle restarts, looking to bring a new group on the way up with hopes to emulate that special team that hung a state banner in the gym just two years ago.

Running forward

To continue the narrative, now Woodward can take a breath knowing that the next group of teams have a chance to build some synergy that wasn’t afforded the past two seasons.

Of this season’s roster, only six games started belonged to seniors. The rest are all due to return to the floor for 2022-23: Juniors (80 starts of 119 games), Sophomores (0 of 27), Freshmen (3 of 23).

And looking to be at the center of this returning group dominated by the Class of 2023 are Brody Nardini and Carter Moran, two holdovers that rubbed shoulders with the tournament team. Nardini ranked 11th in the WCAC with 13.5 points per game and ninth with 1.9 steals per game. Moran had an average of 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Biggest moments

While Nardini and Moran had the biggest performances of the year, a few more supporting castmates had their own strong showings. Collin Nardini and Dane Polich each had 21 point showcases. Polich, Moran and Brody Nardini were also responsible for the team’s three double-doubles this season.