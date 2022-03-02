A look back at the Perry boys basketball season

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

With a couple of significant pieces unexpectedly absent from this year’s roster, the Bluejays certainly had their work cut out for them to improve in the second year under head coach David Morris. But with some rising talent joining the squad, this season can be seen as a step forward in rebuilding for the future.

Wide improvements

Even at a glance, Perry took multiple steps forward this season after last year’s winless outing. Two wins is better than nothing, and that’s not a slight.

Last year’s team scored just 22.5 points per game. That nearly doubled this season to 42 points. The 2020-21 season peaked with a 48 point performance in the third game of the year, never to cross 40 points again. This season saw 13 games cross that benchmark and even cruised into 50 point territory six times- more than a modest improvement.

So it’s no surprise that the Jays’ efficiency was up across the board. Teams could expect just one in four shots to fall through just a season ago. Now one in three shots went through the net. That can certainly be attributed to better ball distribution and patience as the team assisted on 78 percent of shots compared to 61 percent on the last calendar.

And even with fewer missed shots, rebounding rose by 13 percent.

As the Bluejays are still looking for a conference win, it will be interesting to see how much more this team can improve over the next few seasons with the principle cast that helped make this progress.

Look to the future

While other programs within the conference like state qualifier Roland-Story having a seemingly endless supply of new talent to fill in each season, Perry has shown signs of developing young talent that looks to compete down the road considering just how lopsided roster construction was this season.

Of the eight teams in the HOI, Perry is the only school that has multiple freshmen and sophomores ranked among the top five scorers in their respective grade levels.

Drake Levan put in 8.5 points per game while Brandon Mahler was close behind at 8.0 points, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively among sophomores. For the freshmen, Geren Kenney’s 6.5 point average topped the list, with Owen Myers ranked directly behind at 3.9 points per game, as they were miles ahead of any other freshman in the conference in terms of minutes played. Even if borne out of necessity, it’s still real experience in their pockets.

Biggest moments

With such improvement across the board, there’s little surprise at the level of performance on a night-to-night basis from just about anyone on the roster.

Levan and Kenney both dropped games of 19 points this season. Mahler was in for 17 against PCM and Holden Smith had a career-night with 15 to help takedown Woodward Academy. Six players crossed double-digit points overall compared to just four from last season. And of that group last season, only Mahler returned. Speaking of, he had the team’s first double-double since Keghan West two seasons ago.

And when others were making buckets, pieces fell in places in other ways like Kenney grabbing six steals against Atlantic, undeterred by scoring a lone free throw.