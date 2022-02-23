A look back at the Woodward-Granger girls basketball season

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

With the state wrestling tournament this past weekend and the start of the basketball postseason, it’s time to reflect on what Woodward-Granger accomplished and what is ahead.

Showstopper

Grace Deputy was in a class of her own in the West Central Activities Conference. Ranked fourth in total points, she was the only conference member to score at least 300 points and record at least 200 rebounds. That combination also extended on a statewide level, as only eight other Class 2A players met both thresholds.

A junior just in her second year playing, Deputy made leaps from an already stellar sophomore campaign. Last season, she was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder with 8.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. She claimed the team crown once again but improved her efforts to 13.1 points and 9.6 rebounds as a double-double machine after improving her shooting efficiency from 41 to 50 percent from the floor.

Big moments

While Deputy made plenty of headlines like her 23 rebound performance against West Central Valley, the Hawks came through with big moments for the rest of the roster too.

As two departing seniors that have played supporting roles throughout their career, Rian Jamison and Makenzie Dresback had a big shining moment again to start their final season. Jamison grabbed 11 rebounds while Dresback brought in 10 boards in the opener against Des Moines Hoover.

Fellow senior Darby Nixon — the team’s steals and assist leader — came as close to a triple-double as anyone on the team that same night with nine points, seven rebounds and a season-high six steals against the Huskies.

A freshman that started in 22 of 23 games, Lexi Bogardus was the team’s third-leading scorer. Her biggest night came against Nodaway Valley with 12 points. Among the conference, her 4.9 points per game ranked third.

Looking ahead

Ever since the Hawks had two all-conference players transfer after family moves, the roster has been in a state of flux. That was shown especially well this season as Woodward had eye-popping amounts of work for its youngest players compared to the WCAC.

With five freshmen seeing the floor, the Hawks had a conference-high 60 games played. That was spread among five ninth-graders: Lexi Bogardus, Lauren Rodgers, Maddie Rodgers and Anna Weaver. Only Des Moines Christian came close with 56 games played among its freshman class. And among sophomores and juniors, Woodward’s status was further down the list.

The Hawks rank seventh with 55 games among sophomore appearances, and with Deputy as the lone junior, rank 11th of 11 with 23 games played.

While it would be optimal to have a log of player minutes to determine quality time played, this is at least a good estimate of how the conference could morph over the next few years as Woodward’s youth at some point could turn into an edge with four seasons of experience under the Class of 2025.