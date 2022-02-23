A look back at the Perry girls basketball season

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry’s girls basketball season came to a close this past week after falling in Saturday’s regional semifinals to ADM.

In order to get to that stage, the Jayettes (9-14) first knocked down Des Moines Hoover (1-21) by a score of 74-58 on Feb. 16, marking one of the biggest team wins in the past several seasons. But the true headline came from Lydia Olejniczak who scored 48 points to set the new single game school record of 44 points.

While Hoover has allowed plenty of teams to carve up the scoreboard in this down season for the Huskies, Perry’s star junior was on another level. Her 48 points were the second most for a single player this season, only trailing Lauren Wilson of Springville who scored 50 points in a regular season game. With 17 rebounds to boot, Olejniczak also holds the distinction of being just one of three players to log at least 40 points and 15 rebounds in a single game this year.

Though the finale ended on a sour note — and was notably played without Jayna Kenney due to an injury that will hopefully be okay come softball season — such a performance was a strong addition to a season that saw vast improvements from recent years.

Change of view

As far as immediate results are concerned, the Jayette’s move to the Heart of Iowa was a success on the hardwood.

Perry had just one win in the last four seasons in the Raccoon River. The last time the Jayettes finished out of last place was the 2016-17 season when they finished with a 9-5 conference record and 16-5 overall.

With an overall mark of 9-14 and a 5-9 conference record, Perry finished sixth of eight teams in their new league.

Calling the shots

While this whole season has been littered with stories of Olejniczak’s accomplishments — even the preamble this week, no less — it’s time to put it in perspective.

As the second-leading scorer in the conference, Perry’s shining star scored 474 points in 23 games, or 20.6 points per game. That nearly matched her first two seasons combined totals. In her first two seasons, she scored 515 points in 44 games.

All told, the offense ran directly through her hands, accounting for 53 percent of the team’s total points. She also led the team with 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Big moments

Even with teams putting full pressure on Olejniczak, she found ways to clear the lanes and make a cratering impact. But while the spotlight seemed to always follow No. 10, other Jayettes had their moment in the sun.

Against Greene County, Kenney recorded 21 points and 13 points for her first-ever double-double while scoring at least 20 points. Callie Steva scored a career-high 14 points against Hoover and hauled in eight rebounds. Having also grabbed 14 boards in a game this year, another two years of action should easily see her join the ranks of her teammates that are already in the double-double club.

Maci Tunink chimed in for 11 points against West Marshall while Kathryn West showed up as a defensive specialist against PCM with five steals, each earning their moments in the spotlight.